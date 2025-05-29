KANSAS CITY — Over the past year, the pizza category has been under the spotlight. It’s shown resilience in the face of inflation, proven its ability to evolve and been at the forefront of flavor and product innovation.

Nestle has led the pizza charge, with two of the company’s brands, California Pizza Kitchen and DiGiorno, releasing new products. Earlier this month, California Pizza Kitchen announced the release of a dill pickle pizza, available now at select Targets nationwide. DiGiorno, meanwhile, announced two new pizza lines. First, a wood-fired collection features four varieties: four cheese, Italian meat trio, pepperoni and supreme. The brand also teamed up with Hidden Valley for a limited-time collection highlighting ranch as a pizza base option.

Palermo Villa, Inc. has also teamed up with two other brands for pizza collaborations, one with Cheez-It crusts and another with sauces made from Ragu.

Elsewhere in the world of pizza innovation, Caulipower released a dill pickle-flavored pizza made with cauliflower crust, while Canadian manufacturer Rustica Foods announced a Detroit style pizza line.