Picking the right chemical leaveners and balancing them properly are critical to protecting the leavening system in frozen applications. However, many other factors can still impact the effectiveness of the leavening system.

The amount of moisture in a formulation plays a significant role, as too much may lead to a premature leavening reaction.

“Evaluate controlling moisture by cutting back on water; this can help delay the leavening reaction,” explained Jerry Savino, technical services manager, bakery, Kemin Food Technologies. “At this point you must test that this is the result desired.”

As mentioned, free water in frozen doughs or batters results in ice crystal formation that weakens the cell structure and limits the gas the product retains from chemical leavening. This can be combatted with stabilizing ingredients, said Amr Shaheed, technical services and application development manager, Innophos

“Reducing water activity with stabilizers like gums or emulsifiers minimizes ice crystal formation, preserving dough structure,” he explained.

The pH of the water being used must also be monitored as it may affect the pH balance required in the leavening system, said Paola Barron, research and development coordinator, Lallemand Baking North America.

“Some places frequently have water with an acidic PH,” she said. “This will require extra adjustment of the soda contained in the formula.”

Nita Livvix, R&D manager, Clabber Girl, a division B&G Foods, emphasized that all acidic ingredients in the dough should be identified so that their reaction with the leavening system’s sodium bicarbonate is accounted for.

“Ideally, acidic fruits and berries could be kept separated from the batter until baking,” she said. “If this is not possible, it may be necessary to add additional sodium bicarbonate or to use encapsulated sodium bicarbonate.”

Mixing should also be optimized so that the dough or batter doesn’t undergo too much mechanical stress, Barron said. Over-mixing can initiate too much CO₂ release, resulting in insufficient rise during baking.

Other best practices like keeping dough or batter as cold as possible, limiting its floor time and freezing it quickly all help guarantee the leavening reaction happens at the right time, said Mary Thomas, senior research and development manager, Lesaffre.

Barron said flash-freezing and cryogenic freezing, for example, rapidly freeze the product, preserving gas retention and delaying unwanted leavening reactions.

Packaging may impact the reaction of the leavening system, too. Barron recommended using modified atmosphere packaging flushed with 100% CO₂ gas.

“This excess of carbon dioxide in the package atmosphere shifts the reaction balance of the baking powder, allowing for the slowing down of the reaction,” she explained.

By selecting the proper chemical leaveners and paying close attention to their production process, producers of frozen doughs and batters can get the right reaction from their leavening systems and ensure the right rise in the finished product.

