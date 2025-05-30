TORREÓN, MEXICO — Bühler broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Torreón, Mexico, that will support the manufacturing needs of Bühler’s Grains & Food business.

The facility is scheduled to start operations in the second quarter of 2026.

“This new facility will play a key role in our commitment to be even closer to our customers,” said Johannes Wick, chief executive officer of Bühler’s Grains & Food segment. “By being present where our customers are, we are able to service them much more efficiently.”

The planned facility joins a global network of more than 30 Bühler manufacturing locations across all continents. The company further supports its customers in the region through 12 sales and service offices in the United States and Mexico.

“After nearly three years of planning, this new facility expands our manufacturing footprint while supporting our journey to reduce our company Scope 1 and 2 footprint when delivering our solutions,” said Holger Feldhege, chief operations officer at Bühler. “It’s also part of our effort to build more robust supply chains, guarding against market changes.”

In the first of three planned stages, the location’s capabilities will include sheet metal work, equipment assembly and painting.

The comprehensive search for a location involved nine cities assessed across seven criteria groups and over 50 qualitative and quantitative factors such as logistical connectivity, economic growth, and regional sustainability measures. The extensive effort resulted in the selection of Torreón, in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

“Torreón is exceptionally well situated for our purposes,” said Regis Esteves, head of manufacturing, Americas, for Bühler. “It allows us to draw on a skilled and educated population, while providing excellent infrastructure and a welcoming and accommodating government.”

The first phase of the new plant represents an investment of $24 million and will create roughly 200 jobs for the area, Bühler said. Subsequent phases are intended to enhance the company’s flexibility in manufacturing.

“This new factory is an important addition to the region,” said Andy Sharpe, president and CEO of Bühler North America. “It represents our commitment to the Americas and our customers here. We’ll be better equipped to help them drive sustainable growth by saving time, being more agile in our manufacturing operations, and providing Bühler’s trademark Swiss quality much closer to their door.”

The groundbreaking took place on the selected site in Parque Industrial Amistad Laguna, an industrial park situated between Torreón and Matamoros.