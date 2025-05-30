As Americans gear up for summer, that means firing up the grill and throwing on some hamburgers, hot dogs and brats. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates that Americans eat about 20 billion dogs each year. For hamburgers, it’s an estimated 50 billion each year.

That’s a whole lot of buns and rolls that bakers are cranking out each year, and it’s not just the conventional ones. Premium brioche, pretzel and Hawaiian buns as well as better-for-you (BFY) keto and gluten-free items are part of the mix. Manufacturers interested in filling this demand must run the most efficient operation possible as ingredient and labor costs continue to rise.

“Efficiency is driven by consistency across the entire production system — from ingredient input to packaging,” said Bruce Campbell, vice president of dough technologies, AMF Bakery Systems. “To keep costs down, bakeries should invest in automation that supports high throughput with minimal downtime and operator intervention. Precise scaling, sheeting and moulding with high-speed servo gates ensure consistent placement, size and shape into the pan.”

This is critical to optimizing not only efficiency but quality as well.

“Systems designed for predictive maintenance, intuitive operation and quick product changeovers are especially valuable,” he added. “Equipment with fewer moving parts reduces wear and tear and lowers long-term maintenance costs.”

Bakers want to reduce waste and increase efficiency on their lines, which can be done in several ways.

“The most efficient lines are limited to just a few products, minimizing changeovers,” said Joakim Nordell, global category sales manager, bread and bun, Middleby Bakery. “Products with the same formulation/dough and scaling weight would improve efficiency even with frequent changeovers.”

Bakers can invest in automation technology to accelerate repetitive tasks with consistency and reliability, said Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc.

“Vane cell technology provides highly accurate and gentle dough handling, ensuring uniform weights and shapes while preserving dough structure,” he said. “This is particularly beneficial for high-moisture and gluten-free doughs, which are delicate and prone to tearing or degradation when overworked.”

Bakers are exploring stress-free bun and roll systems to provide a higher quality product, said John Giacoio, Rheon USA.

“Customers are looking for a quality product with better structure,” he noted. “Rheon’s stress-free lines use a scaling system that gently divides dough based on weight instead of volume. The result is a better-quality end product with minimal waste because the divider is cutting by weight.”

Forming a continuous dough band out of different doughs is easy on dough sheeter lines, said Alexander Weissbach, head of department Dough-how Services, Rondo.

“Once the dough band is formed to the desired width and thickness, cutting various product shapes is quite easy,” he said. “Simply changing cutting dimension or stamping dies allows for efficient product changeover.”

Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales for Gemini Bakery Solutions, provided several suggestions for increasing efficiency: Reduced flour and transmission adjustable dividers, interchangeable measuring heads, adjustable spreading belts, skip loading and multistage intermediate proofing with bypass, UV light for improved sanitation, kaiser stamping, multistage moulding, seeder enrobing and a variety of placement systems for both pans and boards.

He also mentioned that digital controls are quickly advancing.

“Vision and robotic technology can replace human eyes and hands with such tasks as scoring products, picking and placing raw dough pieces and baked goods as well as quality control sorting and inspections of finished goods,” Murphy explained. “Gemini is pioneering its own on-board technician equipment software to help troubleshoot equipment problems and faults at the source using built-in equipment manuals, self and fault diagnosis and solutions.”

Jim Fontaine, bakery director/field service manager, Reiser, called dividing equipment on bun and roll lines the cash register of the bakery because it determines the proper weight of products, and a good one reduces giveaway. Running advanced equipment there will inevitably save the company money.

“Taking the time to do needed preventive maintenance (PM) and repairs in the off season is one step in keeping your bun line running efficiently,” he said. “Tightening up the production process will also increase end-of-day yields, reducing waste.”

Simplicity and gentle dough handling also assist bakeries in running smoothly.

“The Fritsch SoftProcessing technology ensures gentle treatment of the dough from the very beginning to the very end of the entire process,” said Stefan Praller, senior director customer experience, Fritsch, a Multivac Group company. “To be able to produce as many different products as possible at consistently high quality, a production line simply has to be uncomplicated to retool, easy to clean and ready to expand, if necessary.”

Investing in high-quality equipment ensures fewer errors, less maintenance and greater overall efficiency, said Maarten van der Coer, sales director, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family.

“With production lines capable of processing 80,000 to 90,000 buns per hour, unit costs become relatively low,” he said. “Using wider production lines, large trays and maintaining lower working speeds further contributes to both cost effectiveness and operational efficiency.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls Processing, click here.