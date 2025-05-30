PARSIPPANY, NJ. – The Keebler Co., a brand of Ferrero North America, has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for a limited-edition fudge stripe cookie. The new offering celebrates the upcoming film, “Superman,” by featuring red, mixed berry fudge and four designs inspired by the superhero.

“We know our fudge stripes cookies help create special moments for families — from after-school snacks to weekend movie nights,” said Kim Thomas, senior brand manager, Ferrero Cookies. “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery allows us to make movie experiences more meaningful and draw a new generation of fans into the iconic franchises of Keebler and Superman.”

The fudge stripes are available now at retailers nationwide for a limited time only.