BELLMAWR, NJ. — Seviroli Foods LLC, a manufacturer of frozen pasta and other food products for the foodservice, retail, club, and industrial channels, plans to close its manufacturing facility in Bellmawr by Aug. 13, eliminating 77 jobs. The announcement was made as part of a May 13 filing with the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Seviroli Foods said employees and production will shift to its two facilities located in Garden City and Hauppauge, NY.

Seviroli Foods is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC. Seviroli claims to be the largest tortellini manufacturer in the world and owns such brands as Seviroli, D’Orazio, Italian Feast, Mama Rosie’s, and Vertullo.