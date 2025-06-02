LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California has dismissed a lawsuit against PepsiCo Inc. by former executive Richard Montanez over whether he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos spicy cheese puff snacks.

In an order on May 28, the US District Court for the Central District of California granted PepsiCo and its Frito-Lay snack subsidiary’s motion to strike the case, ruling that Montanez “has not demonstrated that he is likely to succeed on any of his claims for relief.” The court, however, allowed Montanez until June 13 to amend his case with “additional facts” because he previously hadn’t done so. If he amends his claim, PepsiCo has until July 3 to respond.

Montanez had filed the lawsuit in July 2024 in the Superior Court of the State of California in San Bernardino. He charged PepsiCo and Frito-Lay with engaging in fraud, racial discrimination, defamation and violations of California’s unfair competition law in alleging that he isn’t the creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. According to the suit, Montanez was vice president of multicultural marketing and sales at PepsiCo when he retired from the company in 2019. His complaint sought a jury trial, damages, restitution and an order preventing PepsiCo and Frito-Lay from claiming that Montanez didn’t originate Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

At the time, Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo declined to comment on the suit because of the pending litigation.

The lawsuit stems from a

, in which Frito-Lay staff challenged Montanez’s claim that he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Frito-Lay said no records show his involvement in the Flamin’ Hot test market. The complaint also alleged that PepsiCo initiated a campaign to disavow Montanez’s role in the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and that the “false and defamatory media coverage” damaged Montanez’s reputation and career.