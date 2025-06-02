NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to scouting out the latest in bakery trends, using the same old lens doesn’t work anymore to accurately view where consumers are shopping now and in the foreseeable future.

“I think we have to stop thinking about just how we think about the grocery store or the foodservice menu and the same ways we've always thought about it, and flip the script,” said Jonna Parker, vice president of the fresh foods group at Circana during the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show, which is being held June 1-3 in New Orleans.

She said the No. 1 factor to keep in mind is consumers are shopping more often for just what they need and when they need it. She called it just-in-time shopping.

“Knowing that what you buy and what you’re spending your good, hard-earned money on is going to be fully eaten and used is a huge motivator,” Parker explained. “Do keep in mind that, from a demand signal standpoint, 2025 has been a rough year. The majority of consumers do believe that we will be in an economic recession by the end of the year. I will say that the [latest] consumer survey data that we saw showed a little bit more optimism, but overarchingly, the consumer is not very optimistic.”

Overall, retail accounts for about 60.5% of consumers’ spending on food and beverages. While dairy and deli are outperforming the broader food market, sales in both the in-store perimeter bakery as well as the commercial bakery aisles are flat and not keeping up with that trend.

To boost sales in today’s economy, Parker suggested that companies focus on increasing the unit sales per trip.

“That has been a low point, especially in grocery retail channel,” she said. “People are buying less items on each trip, and the barrier is not so much to get people interested, it's to get [products] in the basket and to stay in the basket.”

Parker noted that high protein and low sugar are “magic nutritional signals” to consumers. She added that eating occasions are changing. In fact, 39% of breakfasts are consumed before 8 a.m.

“We've become an early riser society, and that's also where we're seeing growth in the breakfast occasion,” she pointed out.

Among bakery products, croissants are having their day in the light right now, especially in the in-store bakery channel. Specifically, more consumers are purchasing croissants for the first time, and that’s fueling a big part of that category’s growth.

Meanwhile, Bridget Kraft, executive director, new business development, food and beverage consumption for Circana, noted that special occasions are another potential area for growth in the bakery arena.

She said there are 32 billion special occasions a year. About 90% of them are not holiday-related, but rather, more personal special occasions such as birthday parties, having friends over for the weekend and other similar events where consumers will spend more on baked goods and premium products.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to tap into and really expand with consumers,” she said.