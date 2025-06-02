KANSAS CITY — Sir Jony Ive describes his profession modestly.

“I’m a toolmaker — that’s my occupation and practice,” he said earlier this month at Stripe Sessions 2025, an event of fast-growing fintech company Stripe Inc., based in Palo Alto, Calif.

A household name in the tech world, Ive may be less familiar to subscribers of this publication. Still, most readers hold products designed by Ive every day. The London-born industrial designer spent 27 years at Apple, where Steve Jobs called him a “spiritual partner.” Ive was centrally involved in the design of many celebrated Apple products, including the iPod, iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

Publicity shy, Ive sat for a rare “chat” during Stripe Session in San Francisco with Patrick Collison, co-founder and chief executive officer of Stripe.

Josh Sosland, editor of Milling & Baking News.

Source: Sosland Publishing Co.

Though Ive has spent his career mostly in the tech world, his responses to Collison’s questions were framed such that his insights were relatable across the business world, powerfully so to grain-based foods. Sharing his impressions of Silicon Valley in the early 1990s, Ive described values voiced by bakers, millers and allied suppliers.

“What I saw … was a clear sense of purpose, and that purpose is we are here to serve the species,” he said.

Connecting the dots between other observations by Ive with challenges for grain-based foods was similarly easy, including product innovation, ingredient simplicity and the proliferation of obesity.

Apple’s products have drawn praise for simplicity of design, but Collison and Ive warned that pursuit of simplicity may be a trap, one food companies have fallen into when single-mindedly seeking to simplify ingredient labels.

“One of the mistakes people make is that simplicity is about removing clutter,” he said. “To me, that meant you would end up with an uncluttered product.”

“A desiccated, soulless product,” Collison responded.

“That’s what a lot of minimalism ends up being,” Ive said. “My goal has been to bring order to chaos.”

Ive warned that innovation requires hard work and should not be confused with “breaking stuff.”

“I’m interested if things get broken as a consequence of things actually getting better,” he said. “I think one of the things that is part of the human condition, we assume that progress and innovation is inevitable. And it’s not.”

Successful innovation, Ive said, requires an idea and a vision, as well as “the resolve to make that vision real.”

Offering insight into the creative process at Apple, Ive shared how he spent hours one Sunday afternoon working on “some absurd details” of product packaging. Specifically, he was addressing how a cable was incorporated into the box.

“I knew millions of people will engage with this little tab,” he said.

Ultimately, efforts like his are made for individuals and not millions of consumers.

“When someone unwrapped that box and took out that cable, and they thought, ‘Someone gave a sh*t about me,’ I think that’s a spiritual thing,” he said.

Collison asked for Ive’s thoughts about the negative consequences of smartphones, including the effects of social media on young people. His response easily could be that of a reflective food executive discussing obesity.

“When you’re innovating, of course there will be unintended consequences,” Ive said. “You hope that the majority will be pleasant surprises. Certain products I’ve been very involved with, there have been consequences that were far from pleasant. My issue is that even though there was no intention, there still needs to be responsibility. That weighs on me.”

Ive delivered the eulogy at Job’s funeral, and his observations seemed at times to be those of a spiritual leader rather than a toolmaker. Any temptation to dismiss his musings as impractically aspirational should be tempered by the knowledge that Apple’s market capitalization has grown to exceed $3 trillion. Grain-based foods leaders would be hard-pressed to find a better use for an hour of their time and their team’s than watching and learning from the exchange between Collison and Ive. (Visit youtube.com and search “Sir Jony Ive Stripe” to view).