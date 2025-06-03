BOULDER, COLO. — Purely Elizabeth has unveiled a new line of protein oatmeal.

Containing 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving, the oatmeal is made with a blend of organic 100% whole grains (oats, quinoa and buckwheat) and flavored with dried fruit, cinnamon and maple in addition to being non-GMO Project verified, certified gluten-free, vegan, and without artificial ingredients, Purely Elizabeth said.

The product line comes in three flavors: Apple Harvest Crumble, which combines dried apple and notes of cinnamon spice to evoke a warm baked apple taste; cinnamon chip banana bread, which contains dried banana pieces and rich organic dark chocolate chunks; and maple cinnamon roll, which fuses sweet cinnamon with notes of maple.

“With the launch of our new protein oatmeal, I hope to offer a convenient, nourishing breakfast that truly supports our community’s wellness goals,” said Elizabeth Stein, founder and chief executive officer of Purely Elizabeth. “We created this line to make it easier than ever to get 10 grams of protein, fiber and superfood grains into your morning — without sacrificing taste. My goal is that it becomes a pantry staple for busy mornings, fueling people with real ingredients and lasting energy.”

The new Purely Elizabeth protein oatmeal line is available in nationwide retailers and on the company’s website.