CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell’s Co. posted mixed fiscal 2025 third-quarter results as weakness in its snacks business continued to weigh on the company’s performance. The company’s bottom line took a hit in the quarter from a $150 million impairment charge on its Snyder’s of Hanover trademark, though adjusted earnings per share topped Wall Street’s forecast.

For the quarter ended April 27, net income fell to $66 million, equal to 22¢ per share on the common stock, from $133 million, or 44¢ per share, a year earlier. Excluding the $112 million after-tax impairment charge from Snyder’s, $24 million in cost savings and optimization initiatives, and other items, adjusted net earnings declined 3% to $218 million, or 73¢ per share, from $224 million, or 75¢ per diluted share, a year ago.

“Our third-quarter earnings performance exceeded expectations (and was) driven by solid contributions from our Meals & Beverages business, due to strong in-market performance and a benefit from favorable shipment timing, which we expect to normalize in the fourth quarter,” Mick Beekhuizen, president and chief executive officer, told analysts in a June 2 conference call. “The performance of our Snacks business was mixed this quarter, reflecting continued category softness and an increasingly competitive environment. That said, we have an attractive snacking portfolio with a clear right to win, and we have been refining our plans to improve our in-market performance.”

Third-quarter net sales rose 4% to $2.48 billion from $2.37 billion, with organic net sales up 1% on a 2% uptick in volume/mix and a 1% dip in net price realization.

Snack performance disappoints

Campbell’s Snacks net sales fell 8% year over year to $1.01 billion and were down 5% organically on a 5% decrease in volume/mix and flat net price realization. Excluding the Pop Secret divestiture, the results primarily reflect sales declines in Goldfish crackers, third-party partner and contract brands, Snyder’s pretzels, Late July snacks and Lance sandwich crackers, the company said. Operating earnings dropped 13% to $145 million.

“In bakery and cookies, we outperformed category consumption through sustained momentum in Pepperidge Farm fresh bakery and cookies, resulting in stable in-market consumption,” Beekhuizen said.

“In pretzels, consumption grew in the quarter in the salty aisle, although at lower levels than the broader category,” he said. “We are meeting consumer needs through two distinct brands: Snyder’s of Hanover for pretzel traditionalists and Snack Factory, which reimagines pretzels. On Snyder’s of Hanover, we continue to proactively manage our assortment to higher-performing items and invest in expanding convenient, portion-controlled packs, but this was not enough to offset the category competitive pressures. With Snack Factory, we are pleased with the results of its expansion into the salty snack aisle, including the successful launch of Pop’ums and Bites, which have garnered strong repeat purchases. We expect this momentum to fuel consumption for our pretzels portfolio.”

Lower US consumer sentiment is pressuring the crackers category, Beekhuizen said.

“The outsized consumption decline for our business was partially driven by lapping the significantly supported Goldfish Crisps launch in the prior year, which peaked in Q3,” he said. “While there were bright spots within Goldfish, especially related to the Harry Potter Butterbeer limited-time offering, we have more work to do to reinvigorate this brand and get it back on its historical growth trajectory.”

Campbell’s chips portfolio, too, continues to face strong competitive pressure.

“We have seen positive consumer and customer response to our product innovation and have increased household penetration through some of our better-for-you offerings, such as Kettle Brand Avocado Oil and Air Fried options,” Beekhuizen said. “And while in-market consumption fell short of our expectations compared to the narrower kettle-cooked chips segment, it was in line with the broader chip category.”

Meanwhile, Campbell’s is making strides in efforts to rekindle its billion-dollar Pepperidge Farm brand.

“In Q3, our Pepperidge Farm bakery business delivered the highest volume and dollar share growth in nine quarters, driven by the Farmhouse Brioche platform,” Beekhuizen said. “This platform now includes delicious items in sandwich bread, buns and rolls, and swirl breakfast bread. Growth in our Pepperidge Farm cookies business is coming from Milano cookies, which had the strongest household penetration gains in nine quarters in Q3, driven by the Milano White Chocolate platform launch.”

Other Milano innovations included the limited-edition Caramel Cafe Au Lait flavor and the return of the London Fog variety, which Beekhuizen said reflect “additional upcoming opportunities to innovate and provide consumers with the touch of premium indulgence they seek from our bakery and cookies portfolio.”





Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies had their strongest household penetration grains in nine quarters in Q3, Campbell's reported. Source: ©ROMAN TIRASPOLSKY – STOCK.ADOBE.COM





Net sales for Meals & Beverages surged 15% to $1.46 billion in the third quarter, boosted by the March 2024 acquisition of Sovos Brands Inc. Excluding the acquisition and the noosa yogurt divestiture, organic net sales grew 6% on a 7% rise in volume/mix and 1% dip in net price realization. Campbell’s said the segment’s performance included gains in US soup, Rao’s pasta sauces and Canada. Operating profit climbed 8% to $248 million.

“In the current economic environment, we are constantly looking to provide consumers with exciting new options that let them use our products in more versatile ways to cook meals at home,” Beekhuizen said.

Tariff impact expected

Campbell’s reaffirmed its previous fiscal 2025 guidance for adjusted earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.05, which would mark decreases of 4% to 1%, plus net sales growth of 6% to 8% and organic sales of flat to down 2%. Those projections exclude tariffs, a situation that Campbell’s described as “fluid.”

“Adjusted earnings are expected at the low end of the guidance range due to the slower-than-anticipated recovery in the Snacks business,” Carrie Anderson, chief financial officer, said in the call. “We have estimated the net incremental headwind of tariff-related costs to be up to 3¢ to 5¢ per share to fiscal ’25 adjusted EPS. This is not factored into our fiscal ’25 guidance, as the trade environment remains uncertain.”

So far for Campbell’s, she said, the tariff impact mainly includes retaliatory tariffs from Canada on part of the soup business, which started in early March; tariffs on tinplate and aluminum for soup and beverage cans; and reciprocal tariffs from abroad, such as on the Rao’s brand, which includes finished goods and raw materials from Italy. The latter two tariffs began phasing in for the fourth quarter.

“We’re working to minimize that overall impact, including strategic inventory management,” Anderson said of the tariffs, “and then working closely with our suppliers.”