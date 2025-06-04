Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Jim Simon, founder and chief executive officer of Jimmy! Functional Snacks, has grown his snack company by avoiding the typical sales channels.

“When we’re picking channels to go after, we like colleges, we like travel—those unusual places where you don’t think about buying food but are often more profitable,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

The company’s Jimmy! Bar is a leader in functional nutrition, offering products that claim to boost immune health, brain function and more. With a culinary team behind R&D, Simon’s bars have been meeting consumers’ needs for snacks that do more than just satiate.

“Everyone eats and drinks for a reason now, which is so different than how it was 30 years ago,” Simon said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear how Jimmy! Bar is driving growth in the functional snacks market and has gone from brand to co-manufacturer.

