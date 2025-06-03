NEW YORK — Kind LLC, a subsidiary of Mars, Inc., has unveiled a new line of grain-filled energy bars.

Made with five different types of grains (oats, millets, buckwheat, amaranth and quinoa), the new energy bars are made to “provide long-lasting fuel from whole grains without sugar spikes or artificial ingredients,” Kind said.

The Kind Healthy Grains energy bars line come in four flavors (strawberry banana, pineapple mango, mixed berry and oatmeal drizzle) and are available now at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $5.49.