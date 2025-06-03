The rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medication users is inspiring food innovation, driving demand for products that cater to their nutritional needs. Dietary fiber has an important role in this sector and is also important to consumers who want nutrition-packed foods.

This frees up some space in a formula for better-for-you nutrients, namely dietary fiber, something deficient in most Americans’ diets.

“Bakers are seeing that adding fiber can help products stand out on shelves, especially as more shoppers look for better-for-you options,” said Ashley Beech, bakery applications development manager, Corbion. “Fiber ingredients can give bakers the ability to add nutritional, functional and textural benefits in baked goods.”

Food industry analysts are calling 2025 the year of the GLP-1 dieter. These consumers rely on medications that trick the body into feeling full by manipulating the satiety hormone known as glucagon-like peptide-1, or simply GLP-1.

GLP-1 is made by the small intestine. It stimulates insulin production and lowers blood sugar levels. It also slows down digestion and reduces the levels of hunger hormones. People on these medications have little appetite.

“Without a doubt, these drugs can revolutionize weight-loss journeys,” said Stephan Theis, head of nutrition science and communication, Beneo. “But it’s important to note that nutrition is paramount to ensure healthy outcomes and long-term success.”

These people must make every bite count. Bakers can assist by boosting fiber content, which in turn reduces sugar and calories.

“A key aspect for us in the food industry is preventing nutrient deficiencies common in calorie-

restricted diets and with certain weight-loss medications,” Theis said.

In addition to high-quality protein, functional fibers and functional carbohydrates enable manufacturers to develop solutions that address nutritional gaps, he added.

A “less but better” approach to formulating new foods is about adding positives and reducing negatives. Fiber ingredients assist with both efforts.

“Baked goods with fiber content claims can help draw GLP-1 users to purchase,” said Kyle Krause, regional product manager, functional fibers and carbohydrates, Beneo. “They need nutrient-dense foods due to lack of appetite.”

Research shows that a healthy gut naturally produces the GLP-1 hormone. Consumers looking to lose a few pounds may benefit by simply eating higher-fiber foods.

“Our innovative soluble prebiotic dietary fiber helps promote the growth of gut microbes that are positively associated with digestive health,” said Amanda Bromfield, technical manager, milling and baking solutions, ADM.

Adding fiber to baked goods also promotes satiety by slowing down the rate of digestion. This prolonged digestive process keeps food in the digestive tract longer and provides a prolonged feeling of fullness.

“It also allows the body to gradually absorb the carbohydrates within the baked good, reducing the opportunity for rapid spikes or drops in blood glucose levels,” said Charolette Browder, manager of culinary innovation and applications, Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals, which now offers a microbiome health ingredient solution.

“It is a fruit and vegetable complex designed to nourish and balance the gut ecosystem comprehensively and sustainably,” Browder said.

Adding fiber to more meal-centric baked goods, such as bread, buns and wraps, may be a formulator’s first impulse, but cookies, snack cakes and other sweet treats also provide opportunities.

“There’s a rise in healthy indulgence,” said Janet Helm, a food and nutrition consultant. “Consumers do not want to compromise. They are looking for healthy desserts.”

With fiber ingredients coming from many varied sources, each with specific functionalities, it is possible to improve the nutritional profile of sweet treats, giving consumers permission to indulge.

“Convenient, on-the-go snacking options used to satisfy consumers. Now that snacks have become ingrained in their everyday routines, consumers are more mindful and more selective,” said Angela Johnson, dietary and nutrition insights manager, HealthFocus International. “They now approach snacks with the same scrutiny as their meal choices and expect healthier options, even in indulgent categories.”

Fortifying baked goods with fiber reduces the net carbohydrates. It may also decrease the product’s glycemic load.

“This makes the baked good better for diabetics and others following low-carb diets,” Browder said. “Fiber also has a low-calorie density, meaning it adds volume to a product without significantly increasing the overall calorie content of the item.”

It is key to maintain the appealing taste and texture of “indulgent” baked goods. After all, to most consumers, indulgent baked goods should be just that — indulgent.

“Thanks to the technical properties of chicory root fiber, producers can develop products without compromising on taste and texture. In this way, such products will attract a larger portion of consumers who would still prefer their indulgent treats to be healthier,” Krause said. “In many applications, the ingredient also allows for sugar and fat to be reduced, which improves the nutritional profile.”

Beneo also has a high-fiber barley flour that can partially replace traditional white and wheat flours. When this ingredient is used in a formulation, it may allow for an FDA-approved heart-health claim.

Helm said the amount of protein — animal and plant — that is getting put into foods and beverages these days is getting to be extreme. There’s no room for other nutrients.

By focusing on quality, meaning incorporating proteins with complete amino acid profiles that are readily digested by the body, it’s possible to add less but better protein, and leave room for other nutrients, including healthful fats, whole grains and fiber.

“With many consumers focused on protein, it’s important to keep a two-to-one protein-to-fiber ratio to ensure consumers aren’t overeating calories just to achieve protein targets,” said Katie Harris, technical business development manager, Bay State Milling.

Protein quality also becomes an issue with gluten-

free baked goods. When eliminating gluten and replacing it with filler ingredients, such as inexpensive gums and nongluten starches, the baked goods tend to be void of nutrition. It’s better to replace gluten with a blend of fiber and plant protein ingredients.

“Many gluten-free and low-carb recipes lack the binding and structural components that gluten and sugar normally provide. Adding fiber can complicate the texture, sometimes leading to grit, dryness or off-flavors,” Bromfield said. “To overcome this, bakers can turn to fibers with low viscosity, neutral taste and high solubility.”

This not only helps create a more palatable product but also contributes to moisture retention, improved dough handling and extended shelf life.

“The right fiber also plays a key role in maintaining the softness and integrity of reduced-sugar applications, where traditional bulking agents have been removed,” she added.



