As demand for premium buns and artisan breads continues to grow, bakers are rediscovering a simple yet powerful finishing touch: the use of washes.

Originally as simple as a mixture of milk and sugar brushed onto loaves, washes have been used for centuries by bakers around the world to enhance the appearance, texture and distinction of the crust.

This traditional practice helped differentiate products in the marketplace. Today it remains just as relevant for creating visual appeal and signaling quality to consumers.

In today’s competitive market, consumers eat with their eyes first. A glossy finish on a bun instantly communicates freshness, quality and premium value. Whether the goal is shine, color, texture or supporting toppings, a well-applied wash can transform the visual appeal of baked goods and influence purchasing decisions.

These techniques are not new. They were part of the standard curriculum in baking schools for decades. In his 1987 book Formulas and Processes for Bakers, Samuel A. Matz, outlined a wide range of wash formulations, demonstrating how such simple additions could make a lasting impact on product appearance and consistency. Today, those same formulas remain as relevant as ever.

Here is a selection of classic washes, what they do and how to make them.

Egg wash

Adds shine and golden crust color.

Mix two pounds of liquid whole eggs with eight pounds of water. Apply by brushing or spraying onto the dough before baking.

Egg and oil wash

Creates a rich, deep luster.

Beat eight pounds of liquid whole eggs with one ounce of salt until foamed. Blend in two pounds of salad oil. The oil amount may vary from 8 oz to 4 lbs depending on the desired effect. Apply before baking.

Egg and milk wash

Provides a darker crust with a smooth, semi-gloss finish.

Mix one part egg yolk with one part whole milk. Brush onto the dough before baking.

Egg white wash

Delivers a clean, glossy finish especially for pies and crusty breads.

Mix equal parts liquid egg white and water. Brush or spray before baking.

Cream

Softens the crust’s appearance and adds richness.

Brush cream of any fat content directly onto the dough before baking.

Starch wash

Creates a crisp crust and rustic matte texture, commonly used on rye breads.

Disperse three to five parts corn starch in cold water. Add to 95 to 97 parts boiling water while stirring until gelatinized. Apply hot before or immediately after baking.

Sugar and milk wash

Enhances browning and adds light sweetness.

Mix 1 lb of granulated sugar and 1 lb of nonfat dry milk in 8 lbs of water. Strain well. Brush onto the dough before baking.

Sugar, milk and egg wash

Produces rich color and flavor for enriched breads.

Mix 1 lb of sugar, 2 lbs of liquid whole egg and 7 lbs of whole milk. Apply lightly before baking.

Milk wash

Darkens crust with minimal shine.

Use liquid skim milk or dissolve 1 lb of nonfat dry milk in one gallon of water. Brush onto the dough before baking.

Melted butter or fat

Adds soft gloss and enhances aroma on crusts and biscuits.

Brush onto baked products immediately after baking while the crust is still warm.

These classic washes, taught to generations of bakers, remain essential tools for modern bakery professionals. In an era where automation and efficiency dominate, the visual quality of a product remains a crucial factor in its success.

With minimal cost and effort, a well-executed wash can elevate product perception, reinforce brand quality and create an experience that draws customers in before they ever take a bite.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.