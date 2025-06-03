QUINCY, MASS. — Alain Hanna has joined Bay State Milling Co. as chief financial officer (CFO).

In his new role, Hanna will lead all financial activities for Bay State Milling’s portfolio of ingredients, including flours, oats, ancient grains, edible seeds, and gluten-free offerings from 11 facilities across the United States. He will focus on accelerating financial performance and strengthening risk management, while overseeing the company’s information technology systems.

Hanna joins Bay State Milling from Blue Diamond Growers, where he spent the past eight years in a variety of finance positions, including most recently as CFO since June 2023.

Prior to Blue Diamond he was senior director for the Snacks division at Kellogg Co. Earlier, he was with Mondelez International, Inc. for more than 10 years, working in numerous finance positions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alain to Bay State Milling’s executive leadership team,” said Peter F. Levangie, president and chief executive officer of Bay State Milling. “He joins at an exciting time for the company, bringing valuable experience to support strategic growth, reinforce our strong financial foundation, and deliver results for our fifth-generation family owners. Alain’s proven ability to develop talent and lead high-performing teams will be a key asset as we evolve while remaining true to our 125-year values.”