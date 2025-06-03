Snack makers must navigate the swirling headwinds and tailwinds in today’s market ranging from burgeoning health and wellness trends to the ultra-processed food movement that’s gaining ground through social media influencers.

While no map ensures smooth sailing, snack manufacturers are guiding their companies through these turbulent times with a robust pipeline of new product innovation that can react to however the wind blows.

“There is so much choice out there,” said David Walsh, vice president of membership and communications for SNAC International. “If consumers want minimally processed or clean label, they can do that within the snack category as well as outside of the category. Our members and snack makers are so in-tune with what they want, and they will innovate around not only what consumers want, but what they need, and they will oftentimes exceed their expectations.”

Walsh suggested that minimally processed ingredients along with fiber-rich oats, prebiotics, oat- and corn-based blends could drive plant-based new product development. Snack makers are also rolling out more lifestyle targeted snacks like nutrient-enriched bars geared at cyclists, marathoners or hikers.

Moreover, new better-for-you formats, shapes and textures are satisfying consumers’ demands for variety and novelty while placing nutrition at the forefront of consumer minds.

“Producers have an amazing opportunity to think about what snacking can look like over the next five to 10 years,” noted Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and chief advisor, CPG & foodservice for Circana, in SNAC World magazine.

“With continued blurring of snack categories, we will see an explosion of innovation and more exploration of expanded equity, meaning that products and snack categories will evolve and look different. It will be a time where authenticity, clean ingredients, excitement and experiences will all come together to ignite the future of snacks,” she added.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Salty Snacks, click here.