How Pans are Shaping the Future of Croissants, Literally

Croissants continue to be one of the hottest topics — and products — in today’s baking industry. Bakeries around the world are innovating beyond the traditional croissant, experimenting with new sizes, shapes, flavors, and even hybrid creations. From the iconic buttery, flaky, crescent-shaped croissant to imaginative modern twists, the possibilities are expanding like never before.
The standard croissant, with its unmistakable crescent shape and delicate layers, remains a favorite among consumers; however, bakers today are increasingly branching out with new variations in both form and function. Whether it's straight croissants, rectangular pains au chocolat, pinched or circular versions ideal for sandwiches, or more playful forms, shape has become a key element of croissant innovation.
Croissant Crossover Products
The creativity doesn't stop at shape. Croissant crossover products are gaining momentum as bakeries look to stand out in a crowded marketplace. One of the most notable examples is the cruffin — a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin. Made by rolling laminated croissant dough into a round form and baking it in a muffin pan, the cruffin offers a unique eating experience, combining croissant flakiness with the convenient shape of a muffin. This inventive product has captured the attention of consumers seeking something both familiar and exciting.
Why Pan Details Matter
Selecting the right baking pan is critical to achieving the perfect croissant — whether traditional or trendy. Several factors must be considered when choosing pans including the baking process, the
specific croissant formula, equipment features and configuration, and desired product characteristics.
Materials and Moulds
The choice of pan material can greatly influence baking performance. Likewise, the specific product formula, the addition of fillings and toppings, and the use of long proofing times or in-line washing can all affect what material is best.
The type of moulds integrated into the pans must match both the product design and the bakery’s production process to ensure consistent quality.
When exact size and shape are less critical, many bakeries opt for flat baking sheets, which allow for flexibility and simplicity in production; however, when precision is essential — such as for uniform products destined for retail packaging or sandwich applications — bakeries turn to pans with custom-designed moulds. These moulds can produce the traditional crescent shape, a straight baton style, or even completely round croissants, which have become especially popular for sandwiches, breakfast menus, and on-the-go lunch options.
In addition to traditional moulds, specialty pans are becoming increasingly important for new croissant-style products. Muffin pans are commonly used for cruffins. Likewise, open top and Pullman loaf pans are used to craft croissant loaves or croissant toast breads. Some bakeries are even adopting square Pullman pans designed specifically for croissant-style cubes, giving a modern, structured look that stands out on retail shelves and as a bold variation for sweet or savory treats.
Pan Coatings
Pan coatings play a crucial role in the final quality and efficiency of croissant production. Two primary types of coatings are commonly used:
As croissant products continue to evolve, the need for the right pan design has never been more important. Whether you're perfecting a traditional crescent croissant, launching a new round sandwich-style version, or experimenting with hybrid creations such as the cruffin, the right baking pan can make all the difference in consistency, quality, and efficiency. Choosing the right pan materials, moulds, and coatings ensures your bakery can meet today’s demands — and tomorrow’s opportunities.
Contact American Pan today to discuss custom pan solutions tailored to your existing products or new innovations. Our expert team is ready to help you create the perfect pan for your unique needs.
