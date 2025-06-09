 Skip To Content
How Pans are Shaping the Future of Croissants, Literally

06.09.2025
By Staff

Croissants continue to be one of the hottest topics — and products — in today’s baking industry. Bakeries around the world are innovating beyond the traditional croissant, experimenting with new sizes, shapes, flavors, and even hybrid creations. From the iconic buttery, flaky, crescent-shaped croissant to imaginative modern twists, the possibilities are expanding like never before.

Traditional and New Croissant Shapes


The standard croissant, with its unmistakable crescent shape and delicate layers, remains a favorite among consumers; however, bakers today are increasingly branching out with new variations in both form and function. Whether it's straight croissants, rectangular pains au chocolat, pinched or circular versions ideal for sandwiches, or more playful forms, shape has become a key element of croissant innovation.

Croissant Crossover Products

The creativity doesn't stop at shape. Croissant crossover products are gaining momentum as bakeries look to stand out in a crowded marketplace. One of the most notable examples is the cruffin — a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin. Made by rolling laminated croissant dough into a round form and baking it in a muffin pan, the cruffin offers a unique eating experience, combining croissant flakiness with the convenient shape of a muffin. This inventive product has captured the attention of consumers seeking something both familiar and exciting.

Another exciting innovation is the croissant loaf or croissant toast bread. This product takes the rich, laminated dough traditionally used for croissants and bakes it into a loaf shape, offering the perfect combination of buttery flavor, flaky layers, and the convenience of sliceable bread. Croissant loaves have gained popularity as a premium alternative to traditional sandwich breads and are ideal for high-end toast, French toast, sweet treats, or gourmet sandwiches. Recent product introductions from major bakeries and artisan brands alike have highlighted the growing demand for croissant toast, blending indulgence with everyday practicality and appealing to consumers looking for elevated, ready-to-use options.


Why Pan Details Matter

Selecting the right baking pan is critical to achieving the perfect croissant — whether traditional or trendy. Several factors must be considered when choosing pans including the baking process, the

specific croissant formula, equipment features and configuration, and desired product characteristics.

Materials and Moulds

The choice of pan material can greatly influence baking performance.  Likewise, the specific product formula, the addition of fillings and toppings, and the use of long proofing times or in-line washing can all affect what material is best.

  • Aluminum’s excellent heat conductivity ensures croissants bake evenly, especially when precise shape retention is not a major concern and is a popular choice for small and artisan bakeries that use rack ovens and handle pans manually. 
  • Aluminized steel pans are the go-to option for large, industrial bakeries using automated lines. Their strength and durability support the demands of high-speed production, frequent handling, and heavier loads.        Bakers must consider proofing time and in-line washing equipment when considering an aluminized steel pan.        These pans can include special sanitary features like drainage holes and special band constructions, but bakers must plan for this in the design phase.
  • Stainless steel pans are used when bakeries need maximum durability and corrosion resistance due to long proofing times or in-line washing.  The strength of stainless steel allows the bakery to recoat their pans more times than aluminum or aluminized steel and that helps to offset the higher cost of materials.

The type of moulds integrated into the pans must match both the product design and the bakery’s production process to ensure consistent quality.

When exact size and shape are less critical, many bakeries opt for flat baking sheets, which allow for flexibility and simplicity in production; however, when precision is essential — such as for uniform products destined for retail packaging or sandwich applications — bakeries turn to pans with custom-designed moulds. These moulds can produce the traditional crescent shape, a straight baton style, or even completely round croissants, which have become especially popular for sandwiches, breakfast menus, and on-the-go lunch options. 

In addition to traditional moulds, specialty pans are becoming increasingly important for new croissant-style products. Muffin pans are commonly used for cruffins.   Likewise, open top and Pullman loaf pans are used to craft croissant loaves or croissant toast breads.   Some bakeries are even adopting square Pullman pans designed specifically for croissant-style cubes, giving a modern, structured look that stands out on retail shelves and as a bold variation for sweet or savory treats.

Pan Coatings

Pan coatings play a crucial role in the final quality and efficiency of croissant production. Two primary types of coatings are commonly used:

  • Silicone-based glaze coatings, like AMERICOAT® work well for croissants due to the dough’s naturally high fat content. This non-PFAS based formula coating provides hundreds of easy releases, minimizing the risk of sticking and product damage. Recoating services are widely available across North America and Europe, making maintenance straightforward.
  • Fluoropolymer-based coatings, like DuraShield®, offer a greater release life, often delivering thousands of releases before requiring recoating. They are an excellent choice for high-volume operations where maximizing uptime and minimizing maintenance are top priorities; however, the coating is more sensitive to scratching and not suitable for use with some equipment.

As croissant products continue to evolve, the need for the right pan design has never been more important. Whether you're perfecting a traditional crescent croissant, launching a new round sandwich-style version, or experimenting with hybrid creations such as the cruffin, the right baking pan can make all the difference in consistency, quality, and efficiency. Choosing the right pan materials, moulds, and coatings ensures your bakery can meet today’s demands — and tomorrow’s opportunities.

Contact American Pan today to discuss custom pan solutions tailored to your existing products or new innovations. Our expert team is ready to help you create the perfect pan for your unique needs.

