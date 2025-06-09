3 ways to optimize your supply chain for checkout success

17
In today’s world of ever-evolving global trade policies and market dynamics, food manufacturers and shippers in the temperature-controlled supply chain industry are under pressure to find solutions to reduce the burden at checkout for consumers facing rising prices. A lot goes into getting food onto plates around the world – you’re trying to solve an elaborate puzzle (in real time) with the bottom line at stake every day. Now more than ever, being proactive is critical. Developing a strategic approach is essential and reevaluating your warehousing and transportation strategies can help create efficiencies and drive value - it all starts with the right provider.
Here are three considerations to help further optimize your supply chain:
With shifts in global trade policy, it is anticipated that this may create bottlenecks for global shipping and transportation hubs. A strategy to combat bottlenecks and other implications is to optimize your supply chain by using the ideal transportation mode or mix of modes. But to do that, you need a provider that has access to a variety of transportation modes and also the experience, knowledge and network to deploy those modes strategically.
There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to choosing the right transportation mode. However, it takes the right provider with a suite of services, such as over the road and rail, to move your products seamlessly - on time and within budget.
A Lineage strategy for consideration: To reduce costs on less than truckload (LTL) shipments, consider consolidating shipments and implementing a multimodal transportation strategy. LTL ridesharing matches your freight with other loads and can be a reliable way to help ensure your products arrive on time while avoiding LTL premium pricing.
In temperature-controlled logistics, data is a crucial asset for enhancing value and reducing waste. At Lineage, our data science team leverages data and insights to inform our end-to-end supply chain solutions. Our team not only can help streamline your existing mix of storage and transportation, but also model proposed improvements for anticipated business growth.
A Lineage strategy for consideration: When optimizing the best placement for cold storage locations for a retailer, our teams look at everything from the distance between retailer distribution centers and the manufacturing location, to determining the fastest, most cost-effective routes from A to B for an optimal end-to-end supply chain.
Data insights ladder up to the entire supply chain network, giving customers the power of anticipation. With improved cold chain visibility, our supply chain engineers can help prevent common transportation headaches before they occur. Lineage’s real-time data, available in Lineage Link ®, can help diagnose and address problems faster, helping ensure your products reach customers quickly and cost-effectively.
Last-mile delivery costs account for approximately 40% + of total cold chain logistics costs. This makes the final leg of the journey an easy target for customers looking to lower their overall delivery costs. However, the reasons last-mile delivery is so expensive—the price of labor and fuel, inefficient routes, delivery delays and lack of transparency—are too often out of your control.
A Lineage strategy for consideration: To reduce transportation costs more effectively, consider focusing on the middle mile first. This may seem counterintuitive, but there are often hidden costs throughout the journey of your food. At Lineage, we adopt a more holistic view of the entire cold chain. By utilizing data science, we enhance transparency and implement incremental changes in the middle mile of the journey. This reveals hidden savings that can be used to offset last-mile costs.
Small changes can have a big impact, whether it’s using a nontraditional mode of transportation, arranging ridesharing for LTL shipments or rethinking your redistribution. Those cost savings and enhanced efficiencies extend throughout your entire supply chain. Then, when it comes to that crucial last mile, we can tap into our network of 480+ cold storage warehouses to provide flexible solutions that can help drive down costs even further. That’s the smart way to handle the last mile.
As inflation of raw ingredients continue to rise along with supply chain disruptions, now is the time to optimize your cold chain. It is important to partner with a supply chain company that doesn’t just react to challenges but can anticipate them. Lineage combines temperature-controlled warehousing, integrated transportation expertise and our data-driven insights into one seamlessly connected solution, helping you optimize how your products flow from origin to destination.
Together with our supply chain engineers, we’ll work to design and implement a one-of-a-kind customer-driven strategy that streamlines your supply chain, reduces costs and drives greater supply chain sustainability.
With a global network of more than 480 cold storage locations and integrated transportation solutions spanning multiple modes, you can rely on Lineage to move your products anywhere they need to go on time and within budget.
Explore Lineage’s global cold chain solutions here.
