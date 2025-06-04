DUSSELDORF, GERMANY — Austrian equipment manufacturer Koenig took home the iba Award at iba 2025 for its latest dough dividing and rounding machine.

Presented by trade magazine Backtechnik Europe, the iba Awards honor exhibitors who present pioneering new products and innovative technologies for the baking industry.

Koenig won the award in the “Refurbishment” category for its Industrie Rex AW EC dough divider and rounder. Featuring the company’s “Easy Clean” design, the machine offers bakers simplified sanitation while achieving a throughput of up to 50,400 dough pieces an hour and maximum weight accuracy, the company stated.

“Winning the iba Award recognizes our commitment to the highest hygiene standards in the bakery industry — an easy-to-clean machine is not an extra for us, but a promise to our customers,” said Norbert Hübler, global sales director, Koenig.

The 2025 edition of the international tradeshow was held May 18-22 in Düsseldorf, Germany, featuring 985 exhibitors and drawing 49,115 visitors.