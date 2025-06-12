Scott Percynski has always enjoyed learning how complex systems work, using that knowledge to help customers get the most from their operation.
“Early in my career, I had exposure to industrial environments and saw firsthand how the right equipment could transform operations,” he said. “That experience made me want to be part of that process — collaborating directly with clients to identify needs, present solutions and support their long-term success.”
Percynski has worked in the packaging industry for more than 25 years, 15 of those being in the baking industry. Today, he serves as Benchmark Automation’s vice president of sales and marketing, driving growth, brand position and market share for the company.
“My main focus is helping our customers succeed,” he said. “That means developing strategies that not only grow our business but also bring real value to the people we serve. I lead teams that are focused on understanding what our customers need and making sure we deliver — whether that’s through innovative products, responsive service or thoughtful marketing.“
One of Percynski’s biggest accomplishments was securing a multi-million-dollar deal with a manufacturing client, which he said came after months of building trust and thoroughly understanding their operational challenges.
“Not only did the deal exceed my sales targets for the year, but more importantly, it kicked off a long-term partnership that’s led to ongoing business. What stands out most to me is how we were able to deliver real value and establish ourselves as a trusted adviser, not just another vendor.”
Building these relationships with customers and helping them succeed is what Percynski says he enjoys most.
“I love the strategic aspect of understanding each customer’s needs, matching them with the right equipment and seeing how those investments lead to real productivity gains,” he said. “It is especially rewarding to be part of high-value decisions that have a lasting impact on their business — and to know I played a key role in that process.”
Percynski sees the United States’ tariff policies as a big challenge facing the equipment industry, significantly raising the cost of imported equipment and complicating buying decisions for customers. However, this presents an opportunity for US suppliers to position themselves as a reliable alternative.
“I have found that helping clients see the long-term value and total cost of ownership of US-made equipment can be a powerful differentiator in this environment,” he said.
Here, Percynski shares how selecting the right conveyor(s) can help enhance production efficiency.
What conveyor types are available to baking and snack producers?
A Benchmark solution typically includes one or more of these three types of conveyor belting. Each of these conveyors can be manufactured to satisfy various sanitation requirements, from wipe-down to full USDA-3A.
Vulcanized belt: This belt is typically used for raw, unpackaged product and when a small diameter nose is required.
Mattop chain: These are typically used when the product can handle a slightly larger diameter nose, as well as with products that do not have a soft base. These belts can be easier to clean and are easier to replace when one segment is damaged.
Monolithic belt: Most of Benchmark’s solutions that offer monolithic belts are on high washdown machinery. These belts can run loose, allowing for an open frame design with fewer harborage points, making them ideal for heavy washdown environments.
There is a fourth type sometimes seen in bakeries, and this is a tabletop chain. Typically, this is at the end of the line. This chain has a greater strength, allowing for longer conveyors than a traditional mattop chain.
What challenges are producers looking to solve with their conveyors?
Usually, customers come to Benchmark to solve issues with product handling, automating internal processes, delivering product into wrappers and reducing waste. We help automate processes by handling product in such a manner to create regular patterns of product that machinery can more readily process at a higher speed than a human can.
Our conveyors and machines are designed with maintenance and sanitation in mind, providing access points to allow for servicing and cleaning the equipment.
How can the right conveyor boost production speed and efficiency?
Selecting the right machine can boost production and efficiency because a product-tailored solution will better orient and transfer products than an out-of-the-box solution. Take, for example, a machine that is running a soft product that tends to sluff off. There are likely to be many locations on the machine where the crumbs can accumulate. Part of the line schedule probably will include a significant amount of daily cleaning downtime if the incorrect solution is selected. One can opt for the custom solution and reduce downtime, therefore increasing line throughput.
How can producers avoid products being damaged on the conveyor belt?
One of the best ways to avoid product damage is to maintain equipment. Worn bearings, worn belting and worn wear surfaces can lead to belt tracking issues. Additionally, damaged or worn components can create harborage points that can lead to food safety issues. Avoiding damage can be accomplished by selecting or using the right type of belting for the product given the characteristics.
How does the packing department’s efficacy depend on the conveyors being used?
As stated earlier, choosing a solution that presents product in groups that are easier to handle increases the efficiency of the packaging department. Take a counter conveyor solution from Benchmark. This machine will group the product in a preset arrangement that allows the packers to grab and hand pack the case, rather than grab, count and pack the product. This increases worker output and increases the efficiency of the line.
How can producers perform sanitation and maintenance on their conveyors more easily?
Producers should look for solutions that minimize harborage points, have sloped surfaces and a safe, open design. They should also seek equipment that has mistake-proof settings, allowing for quicker startup after a sanitation shift.
What conveyor solutions does Benchmark offer? How can they improve an operation?Benchmark offers a wide variety of solutions that can help improve a line’s operation. We offer anything from simple transfer and scrap conveyors to systems that can take the product out of the oven or freezer and present it to the wrapper as a single product in trays, stacks or slugs.