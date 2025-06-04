DANBURY, CONN. — LesserEvil Snacks is launching a line of organic cheese puffs. Cheezmos are formulated with organic cheddar and avocado oil.

The puffs are available in cowboy cheddar and blazin’ hot cheddar flavors.

“Cheese puffs are one of the most iconic, nostalgic snacks out there, but they’ve long been filled with ingredients most of us try to avoid,” said Charles Coristine, president and chief executive officer of LesserEvil. “Cheezmos take that classic experience and clean it up without compromising on taste. They’re cheesy, crunchy, and snackable, with real ingredients that are as good for you as they taste.”

Cheezmos may be purchased for $5.99 per 7-oz bag at Whole Foods Markets. A Kroger rollout will occur in September, according to the company.