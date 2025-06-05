NEW ORLEANS — Despite the fact that bakery sales are largely flat, experts at the IDDBA 2025 annual show, held in New Orleans, June 1-3, see plenty of strength and opportunity for this category.

A panel discussion moderated by Sarah Weise, chief executive officer, Bixa, and featuring Greg Hilborn, senior director, fresh procurement, Loblaw Companies; Bill Heiler, senior manager, customer marketing, Rich Products; Buddy Valastro, founder, The Cake Boss; Karri Zwirlein, director of bakery, deli and prepared foods, Tops Market; and Matthew Barry, global insight manager, food, Euromonitor International, noted that bakery meets consumers’ needs to indulge and satisfy emotional needs.

Weise pointed to data uncovered by Bixa that showed 97% of grocery shoppers see food as a way to treat themselves and 47% go to baked desserts first followed by breakfast pastries. In shopper diary findings, consumers equate a sweet treat to me time, a valuable opportunity for baking companies.

“Bakery is emotional, and that’s the main advantage we have,” Heiler said. “It’s specifically tied to the emotions of joy and excitement.”

These emotions can be tapped by other trends such as newstalgia, globally-inspired flavors and bakery items, and seasonal flavors.

“Seasonal flavors drive urgency,” Weise said.

Zwirlein pointed out that the trend of newstalgia — or new products built around nostalgia — capitalizes on the idea that consumers make purchasing decisions based on their emotions, which is a boon to baked goods. It was also worth noting that younger consumers have revealed themselves to be more nostalgic than older counterparts.

“These consumers have had a very disruptive few years and they are looking for food that will remind them of a time when things weren’t so disruptive,” Zwirlein explained.

Seasonal, limited-time offers (LTOs) and globally inspired bakery products can inspire the sense of excitement or adventure consumers are looking for. Trending flavors include Dubai chocolate as well as Latin American flavors like guava and tres leches.

While new products and LTOs provide excitement and entice consumers to buy, Barry was quick to note that price is still dominating consumers’ choices during this time of economic uncertainty. If the price doesn’t work for consumers, the product simply won’t sell.

“Price has become so important that it’s smothering other priorities like flavor and nutrition,” he said.

While price can make or break a consumer’s choice to purchase a product, Barry said bakery still benefits from its affordable indulgence status.

“Bakery is a space where people can afford the best unlike with cars, hotels or phones,” he said. “The ‘bang for your buck’ effect is so important here.”