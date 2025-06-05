CHICAGO — The McDonald’s Snack Wrap is back. The item, which was removed from McDonald’s menus in 2016, will be available permanently nationwide beginning July 10, according to the company.

The wraps feature one of McDonald’s new McCrispy Strips and are topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The Snack Wraps will come in spicy and ranch flavors. The spicy flavor, McDonald’s said, offers heat with a habanero kick while the ranch flavor has “hints” of garlic and onion.

Consumers may purchase the Snack Wrap a la carte or as a combo meal. The combo meal includes two Snack Wraps, medium fries and a beverage, according to McDonald’s.

Popeyes also is adding chicken wraps to its menu for a limited time.

The Popeyes Chicken Wraps feature a breaded and battered chicken tender along with lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles and may be topped with classic, spicy or honey mustard spread. The chicken is wrapped in a tortilla inspired by the company’s biscuits.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps will be available for $3.99.