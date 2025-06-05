CHICAGO — Ready-to-eat overnight oats startup Mush, Chicago, is expanding its product line with the addition of Protein Overnight Oats.

The new product offers 15 grams of protein per serving and comes in flavors including: peanut butter and jelly, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter banana, cookies and cream and chocolate brownie.

The overnight oats are formulated with whole grains and no preservatives, according to the company.

The new product has a suggested retail price of $2.49.