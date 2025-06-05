PHOENIX — Noble Bread and sister business Noble Eatery have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Noble Goodness LLC (Noble Bread), Noble Eats LLC (Noble Eatery) and three other affiliated business units made the Chapter 11 filing on May 29 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona. Noble Eatery is a deli and bakery in Phoenix.

Founded in 2012, Noble Bread describes itself as a small-scale bakery that uses “old-world techniques,” a stone hearth, and whole and ancient grains to make “handcrafted, naturally leavened bread.” The company also said on its website that it uses organic, non-GMO flours, water, sea salt and organic levain starter to “slowly levain bread” in a process that takes 36 hours for one loaf.

Its assortment of loaf breads include six- and nine-grain, country, cracked wheat berry, cranberry walnut, field blend, grain and legume, oat, pide, semolina, sunny flax and super-seeded. Other loaves offered include brioche, sourdough, multigrain with seeds, marble rye, Wondrous White and New England. The bakery also produces a range of buns and hoagie rolls, as well as baguette and ciabatta.

Noble Bread owner Jason Raducha said the Chapter 11 filing stemmed from “unsustainable financial arrangements” and “missteps” by a former financial manager, according to the Phoenix Business Journal. He noted in the Journal report that entering bankruptcy protection was a strategic measure to enable the company to restructure, and there are no plans to close or liquidate assets during the bankruptcy process.

Noble Bread’s products are sold at retail through AJ’s Fine Foods, a supermarket banner of Bashas’/The Raley’s Companies, as well as at Noble Eatery and about a dozen area farmers markets in Arizona.