EVERETT, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp., a manufacturer of packaging equipment, promoted Matthew Brown to mechanical engineering manager.

Brown, who joined the organization in 2017, was promoted to team lead in 2022.

In his new role, he will oversee key engineering initiatives, drive technical excellence and contribute to the continued growth and success of the company, Formost stated.

“I'm excited to step into the role of mechanical engineering manager at Formost Fuji,” he said. “This opportunity marks an important milestone in my career and reflects my commitment to continuous growth, technical excellence and delivering reliable, innovative solutions. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on Formost Fuji’s legacy and help shape the future of packaging technology.”