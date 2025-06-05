The chemical leavening reaction in frozen raw dough must be delayed until baking so that the finished product achieves its desired rise. In par-baked doughs, however, the needs of the leavening system differ in key ways.

“For frozen raw dough, it is essential to use leavening agents that remain inactive during freezing and activate only upon baking,” explained Chris Bohm, business development manager, Corbion. “Encapsulated leavening agents or slow-acting acids like sodium aluminum phosphate are effective solutions in this case. In contrast, par-baked products require leavening agents that provide the desired rise during the initial bake while maintaining stability during frozen storage.”

For par-baked doughs, this can come from a combination of fast- and slow-acting leavening acids, ensuring a controlled second rise during final bake without over-aeration of the dough, said Paola Barron, research and development coordinator, Lallemand Baking North America.

Some par-baked products such as pizza crusts use a combination of chemical leaveners and yeast to achieve their desired rise and texture, noted Nita Livvix, R&D manager, Clabber Girl, a division of B&G Foods.

“The yeast reacts prior to baking to increase the mass of the dough, and a chemical leavening system that contains sodium bicarbonate and a heat-activated leavening acid will react during baking to give it the crisp bite expected on a pizza crust,” she said.

Paul Bright, senior principal scientist, AB Mauri North America, added that a greater amount of chemical leaveners are used in frozen raw doughs vs. par-baked ones.

“Levels of chemical leaveners can even be up to double for frozen systems compared to par-baked and fresh systems,” he said.