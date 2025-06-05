Not all slicers handle every bread type equally. Rather, some are just a cut above the best when it comes to Old World breads.

That’s why selecting the proper slicer is crucial for seamless transitions and minimal product damage, noted Simon Roy-Croteau, product team leader, AMF PackTech, a part of AMF Bakery Systems.

“Breads with seeds, nuts or dried fruit can cause premature blade wear or uneven slicing if not handled properly. They require a mix of versatile, adjustable and gentle slicing equipment,” he explained. “Investing in slicers with nonstick coatings, adjustable settings and precision cutting abilities is essential for managing the various textures and inclusions that come with artisan and specialty breads.”

When it comes to slicing and bagging, bakeries need to use types of equipment for conventional pan bread and artisan-style bread.

Justin Atkins, director of sales, Bettendorf Stanford, said bakeries typically use a flighted slicer and a scoop-style bagger for conventional pan bread on high-speed production lines.

Because artisan-style bread often varies in shape, size and texture, he recommended a top-and-bottom belted infeed-style slicer like the company’s Model BSI-75B, followed by a paddle-style bagger like the Model LB Bagger.

“You’re able to get the artisan product straight on the infeed, and you’re using the top-and-bottom belt to capture the product as it gets pushed through the blades,” Atkins said.

That system often comes with servo-driven reshaping units to assist with transferring round, oval or inconsistent product into the body of the bagger.

“Right before the bagger, the reshaping unit, which is like a formed arm, takes the product and reforms it and holds it in place before the paddle takes it away into the bag,” he explained. “It’s a servo-driven arm that hand-pushes each product into the bagger.”

For sourdough and other extra dense breads, Atkins suggested the industrial grade reciprocating slicer or trying a 0.25- to 0.5-inch pitched blade if using a band slicer.

Additionally, he noted these artisan-style bread lines require more footprint in the packaging area because a paddle-style baggers’ infeed and discharge conveyors are offset from each other unlike the traditional straight-line layout of a scoop-style bagger.

Bernardo Zermeno, marketing director, Rexfab, recommended band slicers for most bread types. He suggested heavy-duty blades for smooth, clean cuts and a system that supports quick blade changes and efficient sanitation and reciprocating slicers for high-density loaves with nuts, fruits or sugar.

He added reciprocating slicers designed with wider spaces around the cutting area allow for easier cleaning and faster maintenance access, which is critical when switching between product types.

Bakers should also conduct regular blade inspection and replacement while monitoring blade tension, using blade break detection and applying regular lubrication to reduce wear.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sliced Bread Packaging, click here.