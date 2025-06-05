ST. ALBANS, UK. — Premier Foods, one of the United Kingdom’s largest food manufacturers, is partnering with wheat supplier Bartholomews to develop low carbon wheat on 165 acres of arable land in southern England. The initiative is part of Premier Foods’ on-going sustainability efforts.

Premier Foods said the purpose of the trial is to use renewable energy and is focused on the use of low carbon fertilizer. The goal is to provide a more controlled release of nutrients so less fertilizer is needed, which in turn will allow the company to reduce its carbon footprint.

“As well as selling flour under our McDougalls and Be-Ro brands, we use flour in around half of all the products we make, so helping British farmers transition to lower carbon wheat is an essential part of our ambitions to reduce the environmental impact of our business,” said Gareth Pullan, director of procurement at Premier Foods. “This trial is only the beginning. Our longer-term intention is to take the learnings from this trial to understand how we can support the wider adoption of lower carbon farming across more of the farms growing wheat and other crops across our supply chain. We’re also committed to contributing to the efforts of the wider food industry as we all progress toward Net Zero and working collaboratively with our supplier partners will be a crucial part in this journey.”

Sue Taylor, lead director at Bartholomews, said working directly with farmers and food brands is key to scaling sustainable change.

“At Bartholomews, we believe the path to lower carbon food begins with joined-up thinking from field to table,” Taylor said. “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Premier Foods, allowing us to bridge the gap between agronomy, soil health and practical on-farm practices — using real data and innovational inputs to cut emissions where it matters most.”