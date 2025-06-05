NEW ORLEANS — Consumers are looking for new and exciting foods and experiences in their meals, and while chasing trends can be a good way to engage with them, it should not be the end goal, suggested Maeve Webster and Mike Kostyo with Menu Matters, who presented a talk at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) conference, which was held June 1-3 in New Orleans.

“None of us should be considering a trend the end solution,” Webster said. “Putting Ube on your menu should not be the goal. The goal should be figuring out what consumers really are looking for, what's going to engage them on a deeper level. … When you create a solution that is unique to your brand and your strategy, nobody else will be able to copy that.”

That means the industry needs to start putting more effort into innovation. She indicated that 87% of consumers say they are seeing the same types of food and beverages offered everywhere.

“If you go into restaurants, you're seeing a lot of the same flavors and foods at every single restaurant on every single menu. When you're looking through grocery stores, you're seeing a lot of sameness, and that's fine,” Webster said. “Those flavors are popular for a reason, so it's not bad to have some of those same flavors. But look, if we're all offering exactly the same thing, none of us will ever be able to create a competitive point of differentiation, an ownable space.”

The pair laid out what they called consumer need states, or the things people truly crave. The first one is new sensory experiences, which involves engaging not just the sense of taste but other senses as well. Kostyo used the deli counter as an example of how to achieve this.

“Let’s say you have a spice profile on a piece of ham or turkey or whatever it is. Can you have at the counter a little example of the spices that are actually on it?” he asked. “What a great sensory experience. How do we think through those ways and get at the emotional connection with the consumer?”

Consumers are also looking for value in their foods and beverages.

“Price is not far and away the No. 1 thing that consumers consider when they're talking about value,” Kostyo said. “It's price and quality together. That's the story at the end of the day, that's what consumers want to hear. It's not necessarily that you offer the lowest price, it's that you are offering me a good value because the product is so good, it earns whatever your pricing that option at.”

Consumers are also looking for escape and to find new ways to live fearlessly.

“Give consumers new ways to live boldly,” Kostyo said. “In many ways, this is kind of the overarching flavor trend of this generation, right? We eat really boldly. It's wild to me how consumers’ appetite for spice has increased year after year after year. When you look at some of the flavors on the show floor here, they're bold, exciting, vibrant flavors, and consumers want more of them. They want more food, flavors, ingredients and dishes that get them really excited.”