MINNEAPOLIS — SunOpta named Jen Caro as senior vice president of sales and a member of the company’s senior leadership team.

With more than 18 years of experience as a sales executive, Caro brings a proven track record of success across blue-chip companies, family-owned businesses and private equity-backed organizations, stated SunOpta.

“I’m incredibly excited to join SunOpta at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey,” Caro said. “The company’s strong product portfolio, commitment to innovation and purpose-driven culture immediately stood out to me. I’m especially energized by the opportunity to work alongside such a passionate, talented team to strengthen customer solutions and help drive bold, strategic results on behalf of and for the benefit of our customers. I’m honored to be part of what’s next for SunOpta.”

Caro recently held senior leadership roles at Dessert Holdings and PepsiCo.

"Jen is passionate about aligning culture and performance to accelerate customer engagement and strategic outcomes," said Brian Kocher, chief executive officer, SunOpta. "Her leadership will play a vital role as we continue to grow, innovate and deliver great solutions for our customers and our ambitious goals for the company."