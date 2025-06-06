SAN DIEGO — WD-40 has developed a line of lubricants, cleaners and degreasers for the food and beverage processing industry. The line was created to improve operations and reduce downtime in production, processing, packaging, storage and distribution, according to the company.

Products in the line include WD-40 specialist food grade lubricant and penetrant; WD-40 specialist food-processing facility electric contact cleaner; and WD-40 specialist food-processing facility degreaser and cleaner EZ-Pods.

“Although WD-40 brand is widely recognized for our classic WD-40 product, our commitment to innovation has driven us to address evolving industry needs,” said Erin Bala, vice president of US marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Co. “This innovation mindset has produced food-grade and food-processing approved solutions that meet rigorous compliance standards in manufacturing and processing plants.”