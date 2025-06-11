Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Allison Wright didn’t mean to start a snack company. She was simply an active person who was disappointed by the energy bars available to her on her hikes. She created her own, and after the encouragement of family and friends started selling them. And that’s how Owl Energy Bar was born.

“What sets our product a part is we’re very intentional and responsible with the ingredients we use in our energy bars,” she said on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Wright has been producing, selling and distributing her gluten-, dairy-, soy-free bars since 2011, and she’s seen the category as a whole grow and evolve through the pandemic. In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, she shares her perspective on the category’s trajectory and why bars are so conducive to delivering delicious nutrition.

“Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients, looking and reading ingredient panels more often,” she said. “They recognize that some ingredients, like high-fructose corn syrup, aren’t digested as well and are turning toward natural sweeteners, and that’s driving a shift in the bar industry.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear more about Owl Bar’s journey and how it’s forging a path in the category.

