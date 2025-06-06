EVERETT, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp. named Todd Gatti as vice president of sales.

In his new role, Gatti will lead efforts to build and maintain a strong sales pipeline, manage and develop the sales team using best practices, and ensure accurate forecasting and reporting.

"I am excited to lead our talented sales team and work collaboratively to identify new opportunities, foster strong client relationships and exceed our revenue goals,” Gatti said.

Gatti previously held roles with Diagraph (an ITW company), MarkemImaje, Nidec Motor Corp., Emerson, Weidmuller, Omron Electronics and Keyence.

"Todd's extensive background in sales leadership and his strategic approach to account management will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence," said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. "His proven track record of managing complex sales cycles and building strong relationships will help drive our growth objectives."