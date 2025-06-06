SEOUL — Samyang Foods, the South Korean food manufacturer best known for the instant noodle brand Buldak, is bringing its selection of Tangle instant noodles to American grocery stores.

Each bowl of Tangle instant pasta may be prepared in five minutes and is filled with plenty of nutritional value, including 15 grams of protein and 4 to 7 grams of fiber per serving, Samyang said.

The following four Tangle varieties will be available in US markets, Samyang Foods said: garlic oil, an aglio e olio-inspired pasta made with roasted garlic, Spanish olive oil, and a hint of crushed red pepper; creamy mushrooms, a creamy pasta that contains a mix of truffle, white and shiitake mushrooms, and deep umami; chunky tomato, a “hearty” dish made with chunks of tomato and hints of garlic and onion; Bulgogi alfredo, an “East-meets-West fusion” dish that combines taste of Korean bulgogi with alfredo-style sauce and hints of bok choy, carrots and onions.

“Tangle represents our vision to blend quality and ease in a way that feels exciting and new,” said Youngsik Shin, chief executive officer of Samyang America. “It’s not just about saving time — it’s about bringing joy to every bite.”

All four Tangle varieties are currently available at Kroger stores and Asian grocers nationwide, as well as on Amazon, before expanding to BJ’s Wholesale Club sometime in July, Samyang Foods said. Each variety is priced at $2.99 per single-serve bowl and $8.49 per four-piece bundle.