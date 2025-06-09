SAN FRANCISCO — Joyfull Bakery, a baked foods brand owned by Raison D’etre bakery, is rolling out a new line of oven-baked snacks alongside a new rebranding initiative.

The new 2.2-oz product line consists of 100% aged Parmesan snacks that are protein rich, low in carbs, and gluten-free, Joyfull Bakery said. They also come in five flavors: Original Parmesan, five seed, cracked pepper, pretzel crunch and cheddar.

“We see a growing opportunity in the snack category for on-the-go options that deliver both convenience and craftsmanship,” said Mike Draper, vice president of sales at Joyfull Bakery. “With our oven-baked, aged Parmesan snacks, we’re filling a gap for those seeking a premium, artisan-baked alternative — made with simple, high-quality ingredients.”

Joyfull Bakery said the new snack products will be available in natural and conventional grocery stores this spring.

The company also is introducing a new branding initiative alongside the snack line, which it described as “a sophisticated, artisanal aesthetic to Joyfull Bakery’s packaging, reflecting the company’s commitment to spreading joy through food while honoring its artisan baking heritage.”