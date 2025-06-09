KANSAS CITY — Wide-ranging changes appear to be unfolding in the US food supply. The US Food and Drug Administration on April 22 said it aims to phase out petroleum-based synthetic food colors by the end of 2026. State bills have been introduced to ban from school food programs foods considered ultra-processed. Against this backdrop, food industry groups are looking to highlight the safety and health benefits of the ingredients that go into the US food supply.

Seed oils, like those sourced from soybeans, corn and canola, have become an issue. Seed oil groups point to their low levels of saturated fat when compared with other oils, making seed oils more heart healthy. The Seed Oil Free Alliance, in contrast, claims the high use of seed oils has led to an imbalanced ratio of omega-6 fatty acids to omega-3 fatty acids, causing health problems through inflammation.

The Seed Oil Free Alliance supports brands, manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers that are transitioning away from seed oils. More than 40 brands and over 200 distinct products bear the trademarked Seed Oil Free Certified status seal in nationwide retail distribution, said Jonathan Rubin, chief executive officer of the Seed Oil Free Alliance. Alternatives to seed oils include avocado oil, olive oil (virgin and extra virgin), coconut oil, butter and ghee, beef tallow, palm fruit oil, algae oil (from fermentation) and cocoa butter, Rubin said.

The International Food Information Council in November 2024 surveyed 1,000 adults, with 28% of those surveyed saying they avoid seed oils and another 25% reporting they had never heard the term. Although 13% said they believed seed oils are somewhat unhealthy or very unhealthy, 25% said they do not have an opinion, 17% said they believe seeds oils are neither healthy nor unhealthy, and 46% said they were somewhat healthy or very healthy. When asked whether they had heard positive or negative news about seed oils, 44% said the news was mostly positive or all positive, 19% said the news was equally positive and negative, 9% said the news was mostly or all negative, and 27% said they had not heard about seed oils.

Forty-one percent said they do not look for the source of fat in a product before purchasing. When presented with a range of fats and oils, 38% said avocado oil was the healthiest, followed by olive oil at 29%.

Curbing saturated fat

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the World Health Organization call for limiting saturated fat intake to 10% or less of caloric intake. Some alternatives to seed oils, like avocado oil at 11.6% and extra-virgin olive oil at 15.4%, have low levels of saturated fat, but others, like coconut oil at 82.5% and palm oil at 49.3%, have higher levels. Seed oils generally have low levels of saturated fat, with canola oil at 6.6%, corn oil at 13.4% and soybean oil at 14.9%.

“Strong evidence suggests that seed oils may positively contribute to cardiovascular health and can be a beneficial part of a healthy diet,” said Kristina S. Petersen, PhD, associate professor at Penn State University, on behalf of the United Soybean Board. “For example, linoleic acid found in soybean oil has been shown to have a favorable effect on both total cholesterol and LDL-cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels when used as a replacement for dietary saturated fat, without adversely affecting HDL-cholesterol (good cholesterol) and triglycerides.”

Rubin downplayed saturated fat levels.

“Many early studies focused on cholesterol-lowering effects without measuring actual disease or mortality outcomes,” he said. “More recent reviews show that reducing saturated fat or increasing omega-6 does not consistently reduce heart disease or death.”

The Seed Oil Free Alliance cites a study published April 12, 2016, in the BMJ in which researchers reexamined results from a Minnesota Coronary Experiment that had over 9,000 participants and was conducted from 1967-73. The reexamination found that the intervention group consuming more corn oil had a 22% higher risk of death for each reduction in serum cholesterol of 30 mg per deciliter when compared with the controlled group that consumed less corn oil and more animal fats, margarines and shortenings.

Fatty acid ratios

The Seed Oil Free Alliance gained credibility in a study from the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland that was published March 28 in AJPM Focus. The research found 85% of countries have insufficient mean intake of omega-3 fatty acids and suggested increasing the production of omega-3 fatty acids and reducing the intake of omega-6 fatty acids. Doing so may lower the risk of diseases related to chronic inflammation such as heart disease, cancer, preterm birth and some mental health issues, according to the study.

“In the modern Western diet, the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is estimated to range between 10:1 and 20:1,” Rubin said. “This is a sharp contrast to ancestral or evolutionary estimates of 1:1 to 4:1.”

Health authorities such as the National Institutes of Health, Harvard University and the European Food Safety Authority do not recommend a specific ratio, but they emphasize increasing omega-3 fatty acid intake and moderating omega-6 fatty acid intake, he said.

Health agencies no longer make recommendations about the ratio because it reflects neither diet quality nor health outcomes, according to a study in Clinical Nutrition. Petersen was one of the authors.

“The dietary ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids is no longer considered an important metric of diet quality,” she said. “The current recommendation from prominent health organizations is to ensure that adequate quantities of each type of fatty acid are consumed, because both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial.”

A peer-reviewed manuscript published March 20 in Nutrition Today examined the health effects of linoleic acid, the primary polyunsaturated fatty acid in most seed oils, and found randomized controlled trials consistently showed that linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid, does not increase inflammation.