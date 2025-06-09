Consumers want upscale bread products, and producers are responding with several types of specialty buns and rolls, although they can take longer to produce.

“Artisanal and premium buns, such as brioche, Hawaiian rolls, pretzel buns and crusty artisan rolls introduce unique processing challenges due to their specialized dough formulations,” said Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc. “These doughs are typically enriched with high amounts of butter, eggs and sugar, making them sticky and difficult to handle.”

These high-hydration doughs require gentle handling, said Johan Laros, managing director, Royal Kaak North America Inc.

“With the traditional way of dividing, this is a challenge as dough sticks to the chambers and outfeed guiding roll,” he explained. “The Kaak divider works without mechanical pistons and also has no guiding roll. Dividing with air provides a very good result when handling sticky doughs.”

Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales for Gemini Bakery Solutions, said processing sometimes must be done without excess dusting flour, so alternate release agents may need to be used.

“Pretzel products are coated in lye solution while seed enrobing continues to create a unique point of difference,” he said. “To produce such a wide range of product types demands equipment that has the ability to produce wider ranges of scaling weights, adjustable intermediate resting times, multifunctional shaping systems for both rounded kaisers and moulded shapes.”

With higher fat, sugar, hydration levels or inclusions like grains, specialty doughs are more delicate and harder to handle at high speeds, said Bruce Campbell, vice president of dough technologies, AMF Bakery Systems. These formulations tend to be less elastic, and more susceptible to damage during dividing and moulding.

“New generation extrusion-based systems with low-pressure environments are especially well-suited here, as they apply less mechanical stress and avoid issues like inconsistent scaling or holes in the final product, which can be introduced by oil-lubricated volumetric dividers,” he said.

Because these doughs often require extra resting time, their structure must stay intact during product shaping, said Alexander Weissbach, head of department Dough-how Services, Rondo.

“Premium products usually have high-quality ingredients: no harsh additives or dough improvers,” he added. “Because of the fragile, sticky structure, the line must be more dough-friendly.”

The fats in overworked doughs can cause sticking, which means dividing and rounding should be done with minimal touchpoints, said John Giacoio, Rheon USA. “The same is true if you are trying to make a crusty artisan roll,” he pointed out. “With this type of product, you want to be sure to preserve the dough structure to achieve a quality product.”

Each dough is unique, which means producing consistent high-quality doughs is an art form, said Stefan Praller, senior director customer experience, Fritsch, a Multivac Group company.

“In our bread lines, we use a Soft Dough Sheeter (SDS) in combination with our Soft Dough Roller (SDR) to produce a highly uniform dough sheet,” he said. “SDS is ideal for processing very soft and pre-proofed doughs with bowl rest as well as sponge doughs.”

While premium buns and rolls can be wet and sticky, BFY doughs can be dry, especially as they age.

“In both cases, dough run time is important, usually keeping them shorter and mixing smaller batches of dough will help processing from beginning to end of dough,” said Jim Fontaine, bakery director/field service manager, Reiser. “It’s important to choose the correct equipment from divider to slicing and wrapping. Keto can be tough on equipment where gluten-free, in a lot of cases, is soft and sticky to manage, posing different challenges from dividing to slicing.”

These doughs are often slack and fragile, lacking the structure that gluten provides, Campbell said.

“To manage them effectively, bakeries should use low-pressure or extrusion dividing systems with features like vacuum degassing to improve dough consistency,” he noted. “Sanitary design and nonstick surfaces also help reduce sticking and facilitate faster cleanup, especially important when switching between allergen-sensitive products. Real-time monitoring of dough temperature and hydration allows for proactive adjustments, helping maintain uniformity across batches.”

Murphy mentioned the importance of keeping the doughs cool.

“Sometimes lower dough temperatures can offer better processing results so use cold ingredients to prevent the dough from becoming too sticky,” he said. “Using appropriate release agents such as oil, corn starch or rice flour will generally aid processing. Allow the dough to rest after mixing. This helps hydrate the flours and makes the dough easier to handle. Shape the dough gently to avoid deflating it.”

Vacuum cooling is useful when producing premium gluten-free products, said Maarten van der Coer, sales director, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family.

“The difference between gluten-free with and without vacuum cooling is significant, so if you want to deliver quality, this is an absolute must,” he emphasized. “In addition, it is important to adapt the makeup and handling of the line to the consistency and properties of the dough to ensure a smooth production process.”

