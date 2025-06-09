PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes is introducing two products – trail bars and frozen breakfast sandwiches.

The bars are formulated with chocolate, nuts, seeds and fruit and offer 7 grams of protein. The frozen breakfast sandwiches are offered in sausage and cheddar, and bacon and Colby jack varieties. Each sandwich offers 20 grams of protein, according to the company.

"Kodiak has always been about fueling adventure with real, nourishing food that tastes great and powers your day," said Valerie Oswalt, chief executive officer of Kodiak Cakes. "With the introduction of our trail bars and frozen breakfast sandwiches, we're not just expanding our product offerings — we're meeting our consumers where they are, whether they're hitting the trail, racing through a busy morning, or needing a hearty, satisfying bite on the go."

The products may be purchased at most major retailers nationwide. The trail bars also are available online.