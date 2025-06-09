CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of The Campbell’s Co., has introduced a new Goldfish variety while bringing two other flavors back to store shelves this summer.

The new Awesome Sauce flavored Goldfish were inspired by the “sweet, smoky and tangy” condiment found at restaurants, Pepperidge Farm said.

Meanwhile, Pepperidge is bringing back spicy dill pickle-flavored crackers, a flavor that combines the taste of tangy dill pickle and spicy red chili peppers, and Old Bay seasoned crackers, another fan-favorite Goldfish flavor that combines “the classic taste of Goldfish with the iconic blend of 18 herbs and spices that Old Bay fans love,” Pepperidge Farm said.

“We’re thrilled to debut our bold new flavor, Awesome Sauce, and bring back fan-favorite spicy dill pickle,” said Mike Fanelli, senior director of marketing of Goldfish. “Whether you’re at a backyard barbecue, road-tripping with the family, or just soaking up the sun, this awesome flavor combination packs a bold punch for a summer full of smiles.”

Both flavors are available now for a limited time at several nationwide retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart for a suggested retail price of $3.69.