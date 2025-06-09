MEXICO CITY — Talk is cheap when it comes to offering a robust portfolio of nutritionally sound products, which is why Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has developed four action platforms intended to contribute to the construction of better food systems.

The four platforms — positive nutrition, clean labeling, fortification for vulnerable audiences and smart portions — were described in detail as part of the company’s latest annual report.

Positive nutrition, according to Grupo Bimbo, involves the search for nutritionally balanced foods.

“We achieve this through a comprehensive evaluation of our products, focusing on limiting the content of nutrients such as added sugars, sodium, saturated fats, and trans fats, and increasing the content of whole grains, dietary fiber, and plant-based proteins, among the most relevant,” the company said. “Depending on the type of portfolio, daily or occasional consumption, we implement different actions and levels of scrutiny to offer products that adapt to our consumer’s needs, tastes and eating habits.”

Grupo Bimbo said it has implemented two approaches to evaluating the nutritional quality of its offerings. The first focuses on the individual measurement of relevant nutrient contents. In undertaking its evaluation, Grupo Bimbo said it breaks its portfolio down into two major groups: daily consumption and occasional consumption.

“This way, we ensure that products have a maximum allowable amount of nutrients to limit and a minimum amount of nutrients to encourage in diets,” the company said. “For our daily consumption portfolio, no limited nutrient parameter should exceed 15% of the daily value defined by health authorities in each country where we operate, per labeled serving. For dietary fiber, our goal is to reach 3 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams of product in white breads and pastries and to be a good source of fiber in whole grain and/or whole wheat breads and pastries.”

The second approach Grupo Bimbo is taking in evaluating the nutritional quality of its offerings involves the integral measurement of food quality. As part of this approach, Grupo Bimbo said it relies on the Health Star Rating System (HSR) designed by the Australian and New Zealand governments and used in various third-party evaluations that allow for standardized and objective assessment of a food’s “healthiness.”

Grupo Bimbo said that 45% of sales across its entire portfolio (both daily and occasional consumption) come from products with 3.5 stars or more, which are products deemed to have “optimal nutritional quality” according to the HSR. Meanwhile, 39% of the company’s portfolio comes from products with less than 2.5 stars.

The company’s second action platform centers on clean labeling. Grupo Bimbo said its daily consumption portfolio must comply with the premise of having 10 to 15 ingredients per recipe, with all ingredients being recognized by consumers.

“Over the past few years, within our daily consumption portfolio, we have eliminated ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), partially hydrogenated fats and oils (in both daily and occasional consumption portfolios), azodicarbonamide, caramel color III and IV, and artificial flavors and colors,” the company said. “On our path to 2027, we will be transitioning to natural preservatives and eliminating emulsifiers.”

At Bimbo Bakeries USA, Grupo Bimbo said none of its daily consumption portfolio contains HFCS, partially hydrogenated fats/oils or artificial flavors. Nearly the entire portfolio is free of artificial colors (99.8%), while more work remains to be done on eliminating emulsifiers (49% of the portfolio complete) and artificial preservatives (40% complete).

As part of its action platform to provide fortification for vulnerable audiences Grupo Bimbo said it has set a 2025 goal to launch at least one program per region to support vulnerable groups through accessible and affordable products with positive nutrition and/or programs to reduce food insecurity. In the United Kingdom, Grupo Bimbo said its Magic Breakfast program provides nutritious breakfasts to children at risk of hunger to improve their learning and well-being. To facilitate the program, Grupo Bimbo said it donates products with good nutritional quality and source of fiber.

The fourth and final action platform in place at Grupo Bimbo is smart portions.

“At Grupo Bimbo, we aim to develop a differentiated market offering that allows our consumers the option to enjoy their preferred products in controlled portions,” the company said. “Portion control is a highly efficient strategy to help consumers normalize the consumption of smaller portions and assist them in including all food groups while limiting their energy intake. This approach is useful in supporting them to build better diets through conscious eating without sacrificing flavor or moments of indulgence.”

Grupo Bimbo said it offers products for children with less than or equal to 200 kcal per serving and individually packaged single servings, while for adults it offers products with less than or equal to 250 kcal per serving and individually packaged single servings.

