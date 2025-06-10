PITTSBURGH — Bakery Barn, LLC, a maker of protein-centric baked foods, including cookies, brownies and bars, plans to close its manufacturing facility in Pleasant Hills, Pa. The announcement was detailed in a May 29 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Layoffs at the facility are set to begin Aug. 1 and will ultimately result in the elimination of 82 jobs, Bakery Barn said.

Bakery Barn said the facility closing reflects “changing business.”

Founded in early 2000, Bakery Barn began after the company’s founders combined a vanilla protein powder and chocolate chip cookie recipe into a baked protein meal replacement product. The company eventually sold a majority stake in the business and a significant minority interest in FitCrunch to private equity firm Union Capital Associates, LP, in 2019. In November 2024, Bakery Barn was acquired by 1440 Foods, a portfolio of sports and active nutrition brands owned by Bain Capital and 4x4 Capital.