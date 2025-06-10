KANSAS CITY — After two years of rigorous hands-on learning, six people have graduated from Multivac USA’s inaugural US apprenticeship class to become technical professionals on the company’s nationwide team.

“We all recognize the urgent need for highly skilled technical professionals to sustain and grow our critical operations,” said Matt Malott, president of Multivac Inc. “Multivac took that understanding and turned it into action, developing and making the investment in a structured apprenticeship program that recruits and trains emerging talent to meet the needs of our customers and, ultimately, the great markets we proudly serve,”

The graduates learned technical skills to support complex food and medical packaging and processing equipment. The program included classroom learning, lab simulations and real-world field experience working with Multivac professionals. Multivac provides integrated packaging and processing equipment to the food, medical and industrial markets.

“This is more than a graduation — it’s the beginning of a career path with incredible opportunity,” said Dave Sarazen, vice president of customer service, Multivac Inc. “We’re investing in our workforce and creating sustainable career pipelines that support both our customers and the future of American manufacturing.”