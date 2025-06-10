BOULDER, COLO. — Bobo’s has unveiled the latest addition to its Stuff’d Bites product line: Peach Pie Stuff’d Oat Bites.

The new on-the-go snack offering features a smooth peach filling wrapped in Bobo’s whole grain oat crust, creating the “perfect balance of chewy texture and fruity sweetness,” Bobo’s said. Each individually wrapped bite is also gluten-free, vegan, soy free and certified kosher.

“Summer flavors have always resonated strongly with our customers, and peaches represent everything people love about the season — sweetness, freshness, and pure enjoyment,” said TJ McIntyre, chief executive officer at Bobo’s. “Adding Peach to our Stuff'd Bites line was a natural evolution, and we’re excited to give our fans another delicious way to fuel their adventures with wholesome ingredients they can trust.”

Bobo’s Peach Pie Stuff’d Oat Bites will be available on Amazon and through the company’s website starting this month.