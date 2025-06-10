PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Puratos, in collaboration with AMF Bakery Systems, has opened a new pilot bakery plant at its US headquarters in Pennsauken. The facility has been designed to accelerate innovation for commercial baking companies across North America, Puratos said.

“As part of our mission to help our customers be successful, we identified the need for bakers to accelerate the innovation cycle to respond to evolving consumer trends,” said Andrew Brimacombe, president of Puratos USA. “However, we see that line time and baking skills can be a constraint on innovation and recipe optimization in many industrial bakery environments. This new pilot bakery brings together the deep skills of a bakery ingredients innovator with a bakery equipment leader to provide bakers with a way to develop, optimize, test and scale products with speed and certainty, going from concept to commercialization in one visit. It will also support our customers as they seek to train their teams and build skills.”

The pilot bakery plant is located inside Puratos USA headquarters, near the company’s innovation center. The location will allow “seamless collaboration” between Puratos’ technical baking team and its customers, offering direct access to a range of cutting-edge baking equipment, co-creation spaces, and demo areas for hands-on training, Puratos said. It also will enable baking companies to test and refine recipes in an environment that supports rapid prototyping and innovation, the company said.

Another feature of the facility is equipment that mirrors real-world manufacturing, which Puratos said will allow baking companies to reduce trial-and-error and costly line testing during product development and scale-up.

Visitors also will be able to participate in trend sessions based on Puratos’ Taste Tomorrow consumer research.

“We have a long history of strong partnerships aimed at advancing the bakery industry, including with equipment manufacturers,” said Pierre Tossut, global chief executive officer of Puratos. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with AMF to develop this unique pilot bakery line in the US, allowing our customers to innovate faster. We will continue to develop our partnerships across the globe and look forward to extending further collaborations with equipment suppliers that move the industry forward.”

The addition of the pilot bakery plant continues what has been a brisk buildout for Puratos in Pennsauken. The company

. At that time, the focus of the expansion was the innovation center, where customers may access the latest baking industry equipment, expertise and training, in addition to in-depth research into international trends.