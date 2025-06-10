When adding fiber to baked goods, there are many opportunities and benefits. One of the biggest is allowing people to consume their recommended daily fiber intake.

“Closing the fiber gap is a big opportunity, as the average US adult needs to increase fiber intake by more than 40% to achieve FDA-recommended daily intake amounts of at least 28 grams of fiber,” said Rob Skorge, project leader, customer innovation, Ingredion Inc.

Different fibers offer benefits, such as water retention, texture improvement and dough handling. Combining fibers can help balance these properties and meet specific application needs, ensuring desired shelf life and quality.

“Fiber is a competitive advantage for elevating baked goods with nutrient-dense ingredients that create better-for-you products,” Harris said. “Our high-fiber wheat flour offers the functionality of wheat flour and the nutrient density of prebiotic fiber to support gut health while playing a critical role in supporting the structure, flavor and texture that gluten traditionally provides in baked goods.”

It’s rare to find a single dietary fiber that can be easily incorporated into baked goods without negatively impacting other dough characteristics, she added.

“However, high-fiber wheat flour does provide this advantage because the fiber is inherent in the starch of the wheat flour, so bakers still get the naturally occurring gluten that provides structure and an airy texture to baked goods,” Harris explained.

Consuming sufficient fiber is especially challenging for people on low-FODMAP diets, as several fibers are FODMAPs, the acronym for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols. These are short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine and can cause digestive discomfort.

“Low-FODMAP is designed for folks suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal (GI) disorders,” explained Thom King, chief innovations officer for Icon Foods. “Gas, bloating and GI pain all accompany IBS, so fibers have to be delivered in a fashion that best addresses this. This is where fiber stacking comes in.”

The rate of metabolism works better if fibers with different degrees of polymerization are introduced, he said.

“This is where a combination of soluble tapioca fiber, which has a longer chain length and is metabolized slower, and inulin, a shorter chain length and faster metabolized, works well,” King noted.

Generally, bakers should stay away from fermentable fibers. Many, but not all, whole grains fall within the high-FODMAP category and bakers should take care to limit these ingredients.

“Bakers should look to brans and certain seeds like oat bran, flax and chia, which can be a great way to incorporate lower-FODMAP fibers into baked goods and can also give visual appeal,” Beech said.

Several soluble fibers are also acceptable, sometimes at limited levels, on low-FODMAP diets.

“Our soluble fiber is corn-based and has more than two times the digestive tolerance of inulin, reducing the possibility of digestive discomfort and increasing consumer satisfaction,” said Julia DesRochers, senior principal technical service manager, Tate & Lyle.

Polydextrose is an easy-to-use soluble fiber that imparts little to no color or off flavor, she added. Polydextrose is recognized as a low-FODMAP fiber. It also helps to promote a lower rise in post-meal blood glucose when it replaces sugars in foods. It has high solubility, enabling manufacturers to significantly boost fiber without creating a chalky or grainy texture.

“It provides the mouthfeel and texture of sugar, making it an ideal alternative in products that offer reduced sugar and calories,” DesRochers noted. “It is low calorie, provides process and acid stability, and may help support satiety by reducing energy intake at the next meal. Polydextrose has excellent digestive tolerance.”

Resistant starches, a type of fiber that, as suggested by the name, escapes digestion in the small intestine. Rather, resistant starch is slowly fermented in the large intestine. It differs from FODMAPs due to this slow fermentation rate and does not result in the same degree of gas and discomfort of FODMAP fibers.

“ADM’s soluble prebiotic dietary fiber is classified as a low-FODMAP ingredient, making it more suitable for individuals with certain digestive sensitivities,” Bromfield said.

Beyond boosting nutrition, fiber can serve as a multifunctional tool in bakery formulations.

“Certain fibers provide humectancy, helping to manage shelf life by keeping products soft or crisp, depending on the application,” Bromfield said. “Some fiber ingredients can improve freeze-thaw stability, limit stickiness in doughs and even enhance the crispiness of cookies. These functional advantages make fiber not just a nutritional enhancement but also a strategic formulation aid for creating high-performing, appealing baked goods.”

ADM recently introduced a digestive support flour blend to meet the growing demand for health-

focused baked goods. This flour blend is a good source of fiber as it includes a mix of the company’s prebiotic dietary fiber and a postbiotic.

Ingredion has a new texturizer made from citrus fiber that can provide bake stability, Skorge said.

“It helps maintain bake filling stability, texture and syneresis control, which prevents overcooks and starch blowout,” he explained.

Advancements in ingredient technology are making it easier to include meaningful fiber content in baked goods without compromising taste or texture. This will help bakers remain competitive in the growing better-for-you foods sector.