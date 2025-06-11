CHICAGO — Kellanova has partnered with fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s to launch Cheez-It x Wendy’s Baconator crackers.

The company described the new cracker offering as a combination of the cheese taste of Cheez-It with the Applewood smoked bacon flavor of Wendy’s Baconator burger.

“Cheez-It fans are known for their passionate love of our signature cheesy flavor, baked with 100% real cheese — and we’re always looking for new ways to surprise them with bold, flavor-packed experiences,” said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. “With Wendy’s, we found the perfect partner to create something completely unexpected — a snack that brings the craveable flavor of the Baconator to the cracker aisle in a way only Cheez-It can.”

The Cheez-It x Wendy’s Baconator crackers are available now on the Cheez-It website as part of a bundle with Wendy’s Frosty keychain tag and will hit store shelves across the United States for a limited time starting in July.