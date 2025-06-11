ORRVILLE, OHIO — The share price of J.M. Smucker Co. plunged more than 16% to a 52-week low on June 10 after the company sustained a hefty loss in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year. Also leading the share price lower was the company’s forecast for fiscal 2026 earnings per share, which fell below what analysts had been expecting.

J.M. Smucker sustained a loss of $1.23 billion in the fiscal year ended April 30, which compared with net income of $744 million, equal to $7.14 per share on the common stock, in fiscal 2024. More than half the loss could be traced back to the fourth quarter, a period in which J.M. Smucker suffered a $729 million loss.

Weighing on results in the quarter and year were several charges related to the company’s divestiture of certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands to JTM Foods, LLC, divestiture of the Voortman business, divestiture of the Canada condiment business, acquisition of Hostess Brands and divestiture of the Sahale Snacks business.

Net sales increased 7% during the full fiscal year to $8.73 billion from $8.18 billion, but dipped 3% during the fourth quarter to $2.14 billion from $2.21 billion.

Following the earnings release J.M. Smucker’s share price fell as low as $93.93 before closing at $94.41 on June 10, well off the previous day’s close of $111.85.

Segment profit in the company’s largest unit, US Retail coffee, totaled $795.1 million in fiscal 2025, up 4.7% from $759.2 million in fiscal 2024. Net sales also were higher, climbing to $2.81 billion from $2.7 billion. For the fourth quarter, profit inched up to $211.2 million from $210.3 million, while sales increased 11% to $738.6 million from $666.1 million.

Café Bustelo continued its momentum as one of the fastest-growing brands in the at-home coffee category, according to the company.

Mark Smucker, chief executive officer, in prepared remarks said Café Bustelo grew net sales by 19% in the company’s US Retail Coffee portfolio, turning in fiscal year 2025 sales of approximately $400 million. He said the company remains focused on expanding the brand nationally, and the business recently launched new roast profiles in both pre-pack and one cup formats.

A challenge moving forward for J.M. Smucker’s coffee business is pricing. In a question-and-answer session with analysts on June 10, Tucker Marshall, chief financial officer of J.M. Smucker, said the company will be taking pricing action across the entire coffee portfolio in fiscal 2026 that will have about a 20% cumulative impact to the consumer. The pricing actions are expected to take place early in the first quarter and early in the second quarter and will cover green coffee commodity inflation as well as recovering tariffs associated with green coffee, he said.

Segment profit in the Sweet Baked Snacks business totaled $219.8 million in fiscal 2025, up 59% from $138.2 million. Sales in the year jumped to $1.18 billion from $637.3 million. For the fourth quarter, profit fell 72% to $20 million from $70.2 million, while sales declined 16% to $251 million from $337 million.

Mark Smucker said the company is taking “decisive actions” to improve the Sweet Baked Snacks business, which he acknowledged “has not met our expectations.”

He attributed the underperformance to two primary factors: selective spending by consumers and difficulty from a distribution, merchandising and competitive standpoint.

He also said the company is refining its strategy for the business, narrowing its priorities to three key drivers: strengthening the portfolio, elevating execution and reigniting sustainable growth.

Segment profit in the US Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads business eased 2.1% in the year to $425.3 million from $434.1 million, while sales increased 3.3% to $1.88 billion from $1.82 billion. For the fourth quarter, segment profit was $91 million, down 5.1% from $95.8 million, while sales were virtually unchanged at $449.8 million, which compared with $450.5 million in the same period a year ago.

A bright spot for J.M. Smucker continues to be the Uncrustables brand, which turned in its 11th consecutive fiscal year of double-digit sales growth. The brand grew by more than $125 million in fiscal 2025 to approximately $920 million, said Mark Smucker.

“This tremendous growth was driven by our national advertising campaign, distribution gains, and new merchandising investments to drive trial and awareness,” he said. “We also accelerated our innovation efforts with new sandwich varieties and have begun launching a regular cadence of limited-edition flavors starting this summer with a new peanut butter and mixed berry spread variety, which is now in stores.

“These actions continue to increase household penetration and fuel our ambition to have Uncrustables sandwiches everywhere. The No. 1 SKU in the total frozen category is an Uncrustables sandwich, with two SKUs in the top 10. The Uncrustables brand is leading the entire frozen category in new buyers for households with kids, millennials, and Gen Z.

“We are expanding into convenience stores and continue to secure commitments to drive growth in this important channel. And, to support the growth in demand, we opened our third and largest Uncrustables sandwich manufacturing facility in McCalla, Ala., which continues to increase production, thereby driving margin expansion through more efficient cost absorption.”

Like most products, Uncrustables is feeling the squeeze of higher commodity costs. Mark Smucker said the company last week took a price increase on Uncrustables to recover increased costs. The increase was a first for the brand in more than three years, he said.

Segment profit in the US Retail Pet Foods business was $459.6 million in fiscal 2025, up 14% from $402.1 million in fiscal 2024. Sales in the year fell 8.8% to $1.66 billion from $1.82 billion. For the fourth quarter, profit was $106.1 million, down 7.1% from $114.1 million. Sales also were lower, falling 13% to $395.5 million from $452.6 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, J.M. Smucker said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.50 to $9.50, with free cash flow of approximately $875 million. Net sales are expected to increase 2% to 4%, which includes an impact of $134.7 million related to the divestitures of the Voortman business and certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands.