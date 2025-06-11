RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — PepsiCo., Inc., has shut down manufacturing operations at a Frito-Lay, Inc. plant in Rancho Cucamonga. The warehouse, distribution and transportation employees will continue to operate at the location. The company did not report how many jobs were cut.

“We are truly grateful for all the support over the last five decades from our Rancho Cucamonga manufacturing team as well as the local community,” PepsiCo said. “We are committed to supporting those impacted through this transition, and we are offering pay and benefits to impacted employees.”

PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, NY, has Frito-Lay plants in 32 other US cities, according to the

from Sosland Publishing Co. Frito-Lay is part of PepsiCo Foods North America, which had net income of $1.54 billion in the

, up 2% from the previous year’s first quarter. On an adjusted basis in constant currency, operating income fell 7%. Net revenue declined 1% to $6.21 billion.

